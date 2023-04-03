PSG identify Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate as potential Lionel Messi successor - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly identified Cristiano Ronaldo’s compatriot Bernardo Silva to replace Lionel Messi this summer.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito (via Le10Sport), PSG will do everything in their power to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Silva this summer. Parisians’ sporting director Luis Campos had the Manchester City maestro in his sights last summer and now wants him to come in as Messi’s replacement.

Messi's PSG contract expires in June. While Les Parisiens have expressed their desire to renew his deal, the player hasn't yet signed over the dotted line. Meanwhile, Barcelona have revealed their intention to bring the Argentina icon back to the Camp Nou. The La Liga leaders have said that they have been in talks with Messi’s camp for a while, discussing the logistics of a return.

With Messi’s renewal looking unlikely, PSG have reportedly zeroed in on Silva as his potential replacement. The Portugal star's contract expires in June 2025, but he has been linked with an exit.

The 28-year-old is one of the best passers in the game and can both score and create. Since joining the Etihad in 2017, Silva has featured in 291 games across competitions, scoring 52 times and providing 56 assists.

The four-time Premier League winner played for Monaco between 2014 and 2017, so he has Ligue 1 experience. If the transfer goes through, Silva will be expected to hit the ground running at PSG.

When Luka Modric chose between Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG's Lionel Messi

Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric spent six seasons playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning four Champions League and a La Liga title together. However, when it came to picking between his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina icon Lionel Messi, Modric sided with the latter.

After Croatia’s 3-0 defeat to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals in Qatar, Modric hailed Messi as the best player in history, backing him to win the World Cup. Modric said (via the Sun):

“I hope he (Messi) will win this World Cup; he is the best player in history, and he deserves it. He is playing a great World Cup; he shows quality and greatness in every game.”

Messi’s World Cup win in Qatar has arguably given him the upper hand in the GOAT debate. Not only did he win the most coveted trophy in the game, but he also did it as the tournament’s best player. The 35-year-old scored seven goals and claimed three assists in seven games to win the Golden Ball.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, crashed out in the quarterfinals after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco. The 38-year-old only scored once in five games and didn't start the two knockout contests.

