PSG join Barcelona in race to sign 31-year-old defender: Reports

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.

During his eight seasons in Naples, Koulibaly has earned a reputation as one of the best central-defenders in European football. However, he only has one year left on his current deal at the club, making him a potential prospect for multiple teams.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, as per Le 10 Sport, the French side is in the race to sign the imposing 31-year-old defender, having made numerous attempts in recent years to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions are hoping to make the Senegalese captain their second signing under new director Luis Campos following the capture of the promising FC Porto midfielder, Vitinha.

According to TMW, as quoted in the previously referenced Le 10 Sport article, PSG have real interest in Koulibaly and contact has been made between the revelant parties. Napoli are open to his departure during the window, provided they receive a large enough fee.

TMW also claimed that the Parisiens will face stiff competition to sign the centre-half, with Barcelona also continuing discussions for the player. European heavyweights Chelsea and Juventus have also been named as potential suitors, although Napoli will surely be reluctant to sell their star player to a Serie A rival like Juventus.

Barcelona are still searching for their first signing of the window. However, the Blaugrana will find any major additions to their squad difficult without making a noticeable sale due to the club's dire financial situation.

“Koulibaly? I don't talk about other players. Our advantage is that many players want to come here”, he added. Barça president Laporta: “Koundé? Go see Mateu Alemany. When we activate the lever, we will work at a top level”.“Koulibaly? I don't talk about other players. Our advantage is that many players want to come here”, he added. Barça president Laporta: “Koundé? Go see Mateu Alemany. When we activate the lever, we will work at a top level”. 🚨🇫🇷 #FCB“Koulibaly? I don't talk about other players. Our advantage is that many players want to come here”, he added.

Top Serie A defender reportedly agrees terms with PSG

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Sempre Inter, the French champions have agreed personal terms with Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Nerrazurri now awaits the Parisiens' next transfer offer, which could be worth over €70 million. The prospect played 35 games for Inter last season and even contributed three goals.

The Italian outlet also claims that the 27-year-old defender has an agreement with the Qatari-owned club which will see him earn €7.7 million net per season, plus add-ons.

PSG are yet to improve on their current offer of €60 million plus Julian Draxler, but may see Skriniar as a more attractive option than Koulibaly due to how he's noticeably younger. The Slovakian international also only has one year left on his current deal at the San Siro.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 1 - Since his debut for Napoli (2014/15) Kalidou #Koulibaly is the defender with the most tackles won (344) and the most successful passes (14528) in Serie A. Complete. 1 - Since his debut for Napoli (2014/15) Kalidou #Koulibaly is the defender with the most tackles won (344) and the most successful passes (14528) in Serie A. Complete. https://t.co/g40Qq2M6ZZ

