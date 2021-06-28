PSG eager to sign Juventus star on loan - Reports

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur on a season-long loan this summer. The Brazilian joined Juventus in 2020 as part of a mammoth swap deal with Barcelona which saw Miralem Pjanic go the other way.

According to Calciomercato, PSG are close to completing moves for AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi in the coming weeks.

The French giants will continue to target players from Serie A and are believed to be keen to bring Arthur to the club. PSG are also willing to include Mitchel Bakker as a makeweight in the deal to sign the Brazilian from Juventus.

Arthur Melo rose to prominence during his time with Gremio in Brazil. Barcelona paid €40 million to sign the 24-year-old from Gremio in the summer of 2018. Arthur soon became a key member of Barcelona's starting line-up as he made 44 appearances in all competitions during his debut season with the club.

He followed that up with four goals in 28 appearances in all competitions during his second season with the Catalan giants. Arthur was one of the standout performers for Barcelona in an otherwise disappointing season for the club.

His performances caught the attention of Italian giants Juventus. Arthur joined the Bianconeri on a five-year contract. The deal also included Bosnian midfielder Pjanic joining Barcelona.

Arthur struggled to adapt to Italian football in his debut season with Juventus. The midfielder made just 22 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last season.

His future at Juventus has been cast in doubt since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri. Reports have suggested that PSG sporting director Leonardo is a fan of the Brazilian and is keen to sign him on loan this summer.

Juventus could be open to sending Arthur out on loan to PSG due to their current financial situation

Arthur in action for Juventus during the 2020-21 Serie A season

Arthur is one of the highest earners in the Juventus squad. The Old Lady are currently in a dire state financially, and could therefore look to part ways with a number of its star players in order to reduce the wage bill.

His poor first season with Juventus has led to the club's hierarchy believing that he is dispensable. The Italian giants would ideally prefer to sell him permanently, but could accept a loan offer from PSG.

