PSG keeping tabs on Germany international valued at staggering €110 million: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly keen to rope in Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala ahead of next season.

Musiala, 20, has emerged as one of the top midfield talents in Europe since joining the Bavarians from Chelsea's youth setup for €200,000 in 2019. He has helped his current club lift nine trophies, including three Bundesliga titles.

A right-footed technical operator renowned for his flair, vision and dribbling, the 20-cap Germany international has established himself as a first-team presence at the Allianz Arena in the ongoing 2022-23 season. So far, he has started 36 out of his 46 appearances, netting 15 goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions in the process.

According to Todofichajes, PSG are interested in acquiring Musiala's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are aiming to refresh their ranks and have identified the player as a star of their upcoming project.

However, Bayern Munich are unwilling to part ways with Musiala, who is currently valued at €110 million. They are likely to drive a hard bargain if the Parisians table an offer as the playmaker is considered to be non-transferable.

Should the Stuttgart-born ace join PSG this summer, he would emerge as a crucial starter for them. With Lionel Messi set to leave on a free switch and Neymar likely to be offloaded, he would get ample importance in their squad.

Despite turning just 20 earlier in March, the 2020 UEFA Champions League winner has an excellent record in and around the box. He is averaging a goal involvement every 119 minutes for Bayern, featuring in 124 overall games.

Emmanuel Petit urges PSG superstar to leave this summer: Reports

Speaking on Rothen s'enflamme, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit urged Neymar to leave PSG. He said:

"It's been two years since he had it all. Neymar, be like Messi! For the good of both parties, the story must end!"

Neymar, 31, has been speculated to depart the Parc des Princes since the start of last summer. Despite his 35 goal contributions in 29 appearances this season, he has continued to fall out of favor with the Parisians' top brass.

A right-footed inside forward renowned for his flair and dribbling, the 124-cap Brazil international has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United of late. PSG are also said to be very keen to let the attacker leave this summer as they are hoping to refresh their offensive ranks ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Poll : 0 votes