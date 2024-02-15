PSG lining up move for Chelsea transfer target amid Kylian Mbappe exit rumors - Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly lining up a move for Chelsea target Victor Osimhen as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe in the summer. The Napoli striker is at the very top of the wanted list of many clubs, and PSG have now entered the race to sign him.

Osimhen enjoyed a successful season in France with Lille in the 2019-20 season, earning a move to Napoli for an African-record fee of around €80 million. The lanky striker has been a success in Italy, as well, and is now touted for a move to a bigger side.

PSG have received confirmation from Kylian Mbappe that he will not remain at the club beyond this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. In response, the French giants are prepared to sanction a move for the 25-year-old Nigeria international, as per The Telegraph.

Osimhen is one of the biggest names in world football, having won the Capocannoniere as Napoli claimed a first Scudetto since 1990 last season. He registered 26 goals and five assists in 32 league games. He was then named as the African Player of the Year in recognition of his achievements for club and country.

The Nigerian star was in his country's squad for the just-concluded AFCON, where he scored once in seven games as they finished second behind hosts Ivory Coast. His best qualities were on full display in the tournament as he propelled his country to silver.

Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli in December, which includes a release clause reported to be around €130 million. He revealed in an interview in January that he has made a conscious decision on his future, and his decision would be revealed in the summer.

Chelsea were said to be in the driver's seat in the pursuit of Osimhen, but the entry of PSG into the race complicates matters for them. The French side will be able to offer better wages than the Blues and will give the striker a pathway to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea set to target new executive from Brighton

Chelsea have set up an elaborate management structure since the arrival of Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Group, and they continue to do so. The Blues are reportedly prepared to make an offer for Brighton & Hove Albion's head of recruitment Sam Jewell, as per GOAL.

Chelsea signed Paul Winstanley from their fellow Premier League outfit in 2023, and he has worked alongside Laurence Stewart at the club. They intend to add Jewell to work as a global scouting director for both Chelsea and their sister club Strasbourg.

The west London side are moving quickly to land Jewell. This is because they have received indication that Dan Ashworth will try and take him to Manchester United if he joins the Red Devils. The Blues recognize the worth of the executive, and look to poach another Brighton employee.