PSG looking to sign 26-year-old Real Madrid star on a free transfer in 2023: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could make a move to sign Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid at the end of the season, as per MediaFoot (h/t le10sport).

Asensio's contract situation at the Santiago Bernabeu would grab the eyeballs of many top European clubs. He is set to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2023 if he doesn't renew his deal.

PSG are just one of the many names that have been linked with the Real Madrid winger. Juventus and Barcelona have been touted as two potential destinations for him, while it has also been claimed that Los Merengues could offer him a new contract.

Asensio is not one of manager Carlo Ancelotti's most trusted starters up front. The versatile forward has enjoyed just 178 minutes of league football spread across nine La Liga appearances.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the 26-year-old started to look beyond Real Madrid for more playing time. He is in the prime years of his career and inactivity at the club level could cost a player his spot in the national team.

Despite his lack of meaningful minutes with Los Blancos this season, he made Spain's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Luis Enrique has since stepped down as La Roja's manager and his replacement, Luis de la Fuente, may not accord him the same trust.

A move to PSG in that regard could make sense if the mercurial Lionel Messi sees out his contract and leaves at the end of the season. Kylian Mbappe has also been linked with a shock move away from the Parc des Princes despite renewing his contract for three years this summer.

Asensio is versatile enough to instantly strengthen PSG in several positions.

PSG star open to Real Madrid return in the future - reports

As per Relevo (h/t RealChamps), PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi is open to a future return to Real Madrid.

The Morocco international was signed by the La Liga giants in 2016 but after making just 17 appearances for their senior team, left to join Inter Milan in 2020. After a Scudetto-winning season with I Nerazzurri, PSG paid €60 million to sign him in the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old has blossomed into one of the very best attacking full-backs in world football. But Les Parisiens are tough negotiators and Real Madrid could find it hard to re-sign him if they want to in the future.

His contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer of 2026.

