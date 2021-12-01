PSG looking to tie down superstar to contract extension till 2026 - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly in talks with club captain Marquinhos to extend his stay in the French capital until 2026. Marquinhos' current contract runs down to 2024 but PSG are eager to extend it by another two years.

The 27-year-old defender took over the armband in Paris after the departure of Thiago Silva to Chelsea earlier this summer. Marquinhos has been phenomenal for the Ligue 1 side and has become a leader in the PSG pack.

Several reports have claimed that the Brazilian's performances have caught the eye of several big clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid. The Blues have a solid defensive unit in West London at the moment but are stuck in contract battles with two key defenders.

Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all in the final year of their contracts. While Silva and Azpilicueta are expected to renew with Chelsea, negotiations for Christensen and Rudiger are still far from being resolved.

Chelsea, as is their policy, are not prepared to break their wage structure and it might lead to the club losing out on both Rudiger and Christensen. The Blues are preparing a contingency by targeting Marquinhos from PSG and Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Why PSG are being extra cautious over Marquinhos' new contract

PSG have a solid defensive set up at the moment. They signed Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes (loan) and Sergio Ramos this summer to reinforce their backline. Presnel Kimpembe has impressed for the Parisians as well.

However, there are a few reasons why PSG could be feeling alerted about the Marquinhos situation. The first is the interest he has garnered from Chelsea. To ward off the Blues and any other team, PSG will want their captain to extend his current contract.

The second reason could be that Sergio Ramos, at 35, cannot be viewed as a long-term option. It would leave PSG short of leaders at the back should Marquinhos also seek a move away from the club.

The final reason could have to do with the departure of Thiago Silva last summer to Chelsea. PSG let go of their talisman, Silva, without offering him an extension despite years of good service.

Silva has had a great deal of influence on his Brazilian compatriot Marquinhos, who has learned a lot from the veteran Chelsea defender over the years. It might have scared PSG into reassuring themselves by getting Marquinhos to re-commit to his future with the club.

