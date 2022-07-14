PSG make offer in attempt to sign Lewandowski despite interest from Barcelona: Reports

Despite Barcelona's keen interest, PSG have reportedly made an offer to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski.

According to Calciomercato, the Parisian's new sporting director Luis Campos has officially sanctioned the offer as he feels the legendary Polish international can support Kylian Mbappe in a potentially deadly attack.

Despite the offer from the Ligue 1 champions, Barcelona are still in the driver's seat to secure the signature of Lewandowski, as they have already submitted a bid of around €50 million for the striker.

The 33-year-old is reportedly desperate to sign for the Catalonian giants after making his desire to leave Bayern Munich public earlier in the summer.

As quoted by BBC Sport, while Lewandowski was away on international duty in May, the centre-forward stated:

"One thing is certain today, my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation."

The former Dortmund marksman added:

"I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides."

Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his deal at the Allianz Arena. The Bayern Munich number 9 has won the Bundesliga title in each of his eight seasons at the club while also scoring 50 times in 46 appearances across all competitions last season.

Pundit believes Chelsea should join PSG and Barcelona in the race to sign Robert Lewandowski

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes the Blues should pursue the prolific forward to help Thomas Tuchel's side close the gap on the Premier League's top two.

While Murphy also named young forward Armando Broja as a player with bags of potential after he enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Southampton last season.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle, the pundit proclaimed:

“He [Broja] is very direct, good feet for a big man, hungry, he looks like a proper centre forward. He puts himself about, he gets in there but his link ups decent. I’d be amazed if he’s not somewhere else.”

On Lewandowski, former England international Murphy stated:

“I think he could possibly be in the future, but I think if they want to try win the league, they need to go big. Lewandowski big.”

The two-time European champions are in the market for a new centre-forward following the departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan after an unsuccessful first season back at Stamford Bridge.

