PSG name asking price for Presnel Kimpembe amid Chelsea links: Reports

According to French publication L’Equipe (via Foot01), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look at nothing less than €60 million for French defender Presnel Kimpembe. Chelsea are interested in the World Cup-winning defender as they aim to strengthen their defense following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The France international has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world during his time with PSG. His performances for the Parisians have seen him linked with a move to one of the most reputable clubs in England but it all depends on the club to reach a deal.

The defender is not only a solid defensive option for the Parisians, but also a French national. This makes him highly valuable to his side as the Paris-based club already have a veritable foreign legion of players at the club.

In light of this, director Lucas Campos has slapped a €60 million price tag on Kimpembe. While this a hefty fee, it would help the Parisians sign a suitable replacement for their first team as soon as possible.

PSG have been linked with Inter Milan’s Milan Skrinrar this transfer window and the defender will not be allowed to leave on the cheap. Inter Milan have also asked for a similar amount of around €60 million for the defender.

Kimpembe has two years left on his contract in Paris, which justifies the price tag. Chelsea can hope to reach a favorable deal for the defender, as PSG need the amount if they are to sign a replacement. While the two clubs have not made any concrete progress, the report states that a departure is in the works and could materialize.

Jonteh @chemukjohn Presnel Kimpembe returned a better pass success rate (95.5%) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues last season .

Bring this Frenchman to Chelsea already mahn Presnel Kimpembe returned a better pass success rate (95.5%) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues last season .Bring this Frenchman to Chelsea already mahn https://t.co/Gh0EtB8uDe

Chelsea will continue to make moves in the transfer market as new owner Todd Boehly hopes to make his mark at the club. The Blues will hope to recruit smartly and achieve great success under their new owner after the much-celebrated Abramovich era.

Rivaldo mentions Chelsea as a potential signing for PSG star: Reports

Kimpembe could be moving from the Parc des Princes to Stamford Bridge, but he might not be the only one if Rivaldo's expectations come true. The Brazilian legend has stated that Chelsea are a potential destination for Brazil's current captain Neymar.

The 30-year-old star may not be interested in a move out of PSG, but rumors have remained insistent on a looming exit for Neymar. According to Rivaldo (via Tribal Football), Neymar could continue at the highest level in Europe with a move to another big club, including Chelsea.

It looks unlikely that the star will want to take his exit from the French side, where he has found periods of brilliance on the field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far