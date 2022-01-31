PSG offer two players in exchange for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have offered Barcelona two players in a straight swap deal for contract rebel Ousmane Dembele, according to Spanish radio station COPE.

Dembele has entered the final six months of his contract with the Catalans. Blaugrana are reportedly looking to move the France international on before the transfer window slams shut today to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Ligue 1 giants PSG are said to be keen to acquire the 24-year-old's services before the end of the day. It emerged on Sunday that the Parisians have opened talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Dembele.

It appears that Mauricio Pochettino's side have stepped up their interest in the forward by making an offer. According to the report, PSG have offered the La Liga giants Abdou Diallo and Junior Dina Ebimbe in exchange for Dembele.

PSG are reportedly prepared to let two of their players move to Camp Nou in an attempt to sign Dembele. However, their proposal is said to be a direct swap deal without any money involved.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will be interested in such a deal. Several reports have suggested the Catalonia outfit could struggle to find a club for Dembele before the transfer window slams shut later today.

Meanwhile, Dembele has reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 giants over personal terms. The former Borussia Dortmund star was reportedly even in France for negotiations.

Apart from PSG, several other clubs have also been credited with an interest in signing Dembele in the final hours of the winter transfer window. Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are among those said to be keen on the Frenchman.

With just hours remaining in the window, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Dembele. There have been suggestions that the Parisians are prepared to sign him on a free transfer in the summer if a deal cannot be done now.

Could Barcelona be interested in Diallo or Ebimbe?

COPE have now clarified that the Catalans have the chance to take either Diallo or Ebimbe in exchange for Dembele. The former is primarily a left-back while the latter is a central midfielder who can also operate on the right flank.

Xavi's side have been looking to sign a left-back during the ongoing transfer window. Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico was reportedly under consideration but Barcelona failed to reach an agreement with the Eredivisie giants.

