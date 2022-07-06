PSG could offer Gini Wijnaldum in swap deal to sign Liverpool linked midfielder - Reports 

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could re-sign Liverpool-linked Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in a straight swap for Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. A report from CalcioMercatoWeb (via HITC) has claimed the same.

Building a team that could conquer Europe, PSG signed Wijnaldum as a free agent last summer.

The central midfielder, who had a silverware-laden spell at Liverpool, failed to live up to his potential in his debut season in France. The Dutch international only took part in 38 games across competitions, recording three goals and as many assists.

Paris Saint-Germain managed to reclaim the Ligue 1 title from Lille last season, but failed to go deep into the Champions League. Eager to change that, there could be considerable reshuffling at the Parc des Princes this summer.

As per the report, £15 million-rated Rabiot, who has entered the final year of his contract at Juventus, wishes to leave Turin this summer. A move to a Champions League-playing English club could be on the cards, but the Frenchman has also not ruled out a return to Paris Saint-Germain.

If the Parisians are interested in re-signing Rabiot, they might have to send former Liverpool man Wijnaldum in the other direction to complete the deal.

Rabiot, who made 227 appearances and won six Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, joined Juventus in 2019. He has since featured in 129 games for Juve across competitions, winning the league title once.

Liverpool could use a player like former PSG star Rabiot

Having tied Mohamed Salah down to a long-term contract, Liverpool have secured their attack for the foreseeable future. Their defense is also solid, capable of coping up against the most flamboyant of attacks.

Their midfield, however, still needs some work. Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Naby Keita are all great players, but the Reds still need someone who can effectively drive the ball forward.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Adrien Rabiot - 77.2%

Ismael Bennacer - 76.6%

Jean-Victor Makengo - 73.6%

𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗸 𝗞𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲 - 𝟳𝟯.𝟯%



Barcelona have confirmed Kessie's arrival from AC Milan 🤤 Best dribble success rate in Serie A last season (40+ dribbles attempted):Adrien Rabiot - 77.2%Ismael Bennacer - 76.6%Jean-Victor Makengo - 73.6%𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗸 𝗞𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲 - 𝟳𝟯.𝟯%Barcelona have confirmed Kessie's arrival from AC Milan 🤤 Best dribble success rate in Serie A last season (40+ dribbles attempted):1⃣ Adrien Rabiot - 77.2%2⃣ Ismael Bennacer - 76.6%3⃣ Jean-Victor Makengo - 73.6%4⃣ 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗸 𝗞𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗲 - 𝟳𝟯.𝟯%✒️ Barcelona have confirmed Kessie's arrival from AC Milan https://t.co/TGbWLBlzib

Rabiot, who was at PSG for seven seasons, happens to be a natural at the job (77.2 percent dribble accuracy last season).

The 27-year-old has the potential to be a good signing for the Merseyside giants. It'll be interesting to see whether Liverpool try to lure him away from Turin this summer, with Juve also open to the possibility (as per Calcio Mercato).

Also Read: Mohamed Salah runs into Liverpool fan on vacation; signs autograph and buys her a drink - Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far