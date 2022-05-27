PSG offered chance to sign 26-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of the summer transfer window, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Gunners signed the Ivory Coast international from Ligue 1 club Lille for a club-record £72 million in the summer of 2019. He scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists from 41 appearances across all competitions in his final season in France.

However, Pepe has struggled to replicate his Lille form at the Emirates Stadium. The 26-year-old has enjoyed little success under Mikel Arteta's management, clocking just 951 minutes of first-team action in 2021-22.

The forward has two more years remaining on his contract with Arsenal, but both parties have come to terms with the fact that the transfer has not worked out. He is said to be seeking a move away from the Emirates Stadium in search of regular playing time.

According to the aforementioned source, the Gunners have also 'lost patience' with Pepe. The north London giants are looking to move the Ivorian on ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Pepe has already been offered to a number of clubs if the report is to be believed. French champions PSG are among those who have a chance to acquire the forward's services this summer.

PSG are already looking for a replacement for Angel Di Maria, who is leaving the club at the end of his contract next month. However, they have reportedly identified Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele as the ideal option to replace the Argentinean, as per the report.

However, incoming PSG sporting director Luis Campos is keeping tabs on Pepe's situation in London, according to the aforementioned source. The Portuguese played a key role in the forward joining Lille from SCO Angers in 2017.

PSG could sign Pepe from Arsenal for cut-price deal

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Gunners are prepared to sell Pepe for a hugely discounted price this summer. It appears they are willing to get rid of the Ivorian for a loss despite signing him for £72 million.

However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can find takers for the 26-year-old this summer. While he has been offered to PSG, Sevilla have also been credited with an interest in him recently.

As Pepe's Arsenal future remains up in the air, it would not be wrong to say that he has failed to live up to expectations in London. He has scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists from a total of 112 matches in all competitions for the club.

