PSG offered the chance to sign 28-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

French giants PSG have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign at Stamford Bridge and is reportedly considering his future at the club.

According to Butfootballclub.fr, Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola has begun negotiations with PSG sporting director Leonardo over a potential summer move to the French capital.

Chelsea signed the Belgian last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. The former Manchester United was heavily tipped to be the player who would lead Thomas Tuchel's side to a Premier League title.

The striker, however, has endured a torrid 2021-22 campaign. He has scored just five goals in 20 league appearances for the Premier League giants and has fallen out of favor with German manager Thomas Tuchel. The 28-year-old is currently behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order at Chelsea.

Lukaku reportedly does not fancy playing under the former Borussia Dortmund boss next season and is seeking a transfer. PSG could offer Lukaku an escape route from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The French giants have been linked with moves for the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Mohamed Salah in recent months. Mauricio Pochettino's side could, however, struggle to sign the aforementioned players and are therefore likely to switch their focus to Romelu Lukaku.

Reports suggest the striker could be available for a lower cost or could be signed on loan with an option to buy this summer. PSG could attempt to sign the Belgian regardless of Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. It was earlier suggested the 23-year-old had his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. However, Mbappe is believed to be open to extending his stay with the Ligue 1 giants.

The French club, however, view Lukaku as a potential replacement for Mauro Icardi. The Argentine has endured a dismal season, scoring just five goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku prefers a move to Inter Milan amidst interest from PSG

Al Hilal v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £62 million. He left Old Trafford after two seasons with the Red Devils during which he failed to live up to expectations.

The Belgian was able to resurrect his career at Inter Milan. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for the club in all competitions. The striker led the club to their first Scudetto in eleven years last season, scoring 24 goals in 36 league appearances.

PSG are believed to be interested in signing the Chelsea forward. However, according to Calciomercato.com, the 28-year-old is keen to return to Inter Milan this summer.

Simone Inzaghi's side are currently sitting in second place in the Serie A table, two points behind league leaders AC Milan with a game in hand over Stefano Pioli's side. They are level on points with third-placed Napoli.

The reigning Serie A champions are expected to strengthen their squad this summer due to the growing competition in the Italian top flight.

