PSG offered chance to sign Premier League attacker who is also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea target Wilfried Zaha has been offered to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Zaha, 30, returned to Crystal Palace permanently following an underwhelming stint with Manchester United in February 2015. He has made 455 appearances across competitions over his two spells at Selhurst Park, bagging 89 goals and 76 assists.

The Ivory Coast international is Crystal Palace's 10th-highest scorer of all time and is also the player with the third-highest number of appearances for the club. However, he faces an uncertain future in London as his contract ends in June.

Zaha is increasingly likely to leave the Eagles on a free transfer, having refused multiple offers to extend his deal. The Selhurst Park outfit remain hopeful of convincing him to put pen to paper on a new contract and are prepared to double his salary.

The attacker, though, will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Premier League club. Arsenal have long been linked with a move for the Ivorian, while Chelsea are also claimed to be in the mix.

Zaha has now emerged as an option for Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG as well. According to the aforementioned source, Les Parisiens have been offered the chance to sign him.

PSG could be in the market for new attackers this summer, with Lionel Messi's contract expiring at the end of the season. They could also decide against triggering the option to make Hugo Ekitike's loan move permanent.

Hence, the Parisians could be tempted by the prospect of adding Zaha to their ranks. The former Manchester United attacker's ability to play across the front three makes him an attractive option.

What are other options for Wilfried Zaha apart from Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG?

Apart from PSG, Wilfried Zaha has also been offered to Olympique Marseille, according to the said report. It remains to be seen if Les Phoceens are interested in taking up the chance to sign the attacker.

Zaha, meanwhile, also had admirers in the Middle East, with Qatari club Al-Sadd offering him a four-year deal with a huge signing-on bonus. The Crystal Palace star also has an offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. However, he is said to have already turned down a move to Saudi Arabia.

It appears Zaha prefers to continue playing in Europe, although he has attractive offers from the Middle East. With the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea interested, it remains to be seen where his future lies.

Poll : 0 votes