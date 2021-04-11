PSG planning Cristiano Ronaldo move to replace Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are considering signing Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman decides to join Real Madrid. Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo, on the other hand, will have just one year left on his Juventus contract at the end of the ongoing season.

According to Tuttosport (via Football Italia), PSG are planning to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if they fail to tie Mbappe down to a longer contract. Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June 2022 as well and so far, the two parties have failed to come to an agreement.

Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Juventus executives to decide future

The report states that Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is not looking to leave Juventus yet and will soon meet the club's executives to discuss his future.

Reports from France also claim that PSG have decided to lower their asking price for Mbappe after failing to make progress in contract talks. They will sell the Frenchman for a fee in the region of €120 million to €150 million in the upcoming transfer window so as to not risk losing him on a free the next season.

Kylian Mbappe is a great player and we'll see what he wants: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Zidane has, time and again, failed to rule out a potential move for Kylian Mbappe

What has further fuelled Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors is Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane's reluctance to rule out a possible move for his compatriot. Before Saturday's El Clasico, which Real Madrid won 2-1, Zidane addressed the Mbappe rumors, but again stopped short of ruling out a move.

"I know him and we know him well. That's it. He's not my player and I can't speak about anything. Kylian is a great player and we'll see what he wants to do in the future, but it's not my concern," Zidane said in the pre-match press conference.

Real Madrid haven't managed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo even though nearly three years have passed since the Portuguese's departure to Italy. While Real Madrid haven't really struggled in Spain, winning La Liga in 2019/20 and are the current league leaders, Europe has been a different story altogether.

Eden Hazard was roped in from Chelsea a year after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit. But the Belgian has failed to hit the ground running and struggled with injuries. He has only made 36 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring four goals for them.

Mbappe, the Los Blancos management believes, is the perfect candidate to finally replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the Real Madrid squad. But whether they manage to seal his signature in the upcoming transfer window remains to be seen.