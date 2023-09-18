PSG plot €150m move for star linked with moves to Real Madrid and Manchester United - Reports

According to several reports, PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) are planning to make Victor Osimhen their next big-money signing, ahead of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The French outfit are admirers of the Nigerian striker and are seemingly aiming to add him to their ranks come the next transfer window.

Previously linked to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, Osimhen has appeared on the radar of the Luis Enrique-led PSG. The Parisians are looking to reinforce their attacking line. According to El Nacional, PSG are considering making an offer of €150 million for the Napoli forward.

Having recently added the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola, and Marco Asensio, among others, PSG still seem to be struggling.

In five Ligue 1 match weeks so far, Luis Enrique's men have only mustered eight points, drawing two and losing one game so far. Consequently, the reigning French champions are in the market to add more firepower to their attack and have apparently identified Victor Osimhen as their next forward.

The Nigeria international experienced a stunning 2022-23 season, netting 31 goals across all competitions as Napoli lifted their first Serie A title since 1990. Osimhen also helped Gli Azzurri reach the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League, losing out to fellow Italian outfit AC Milan at the said hurdle.

As a result, the 24-year-old forward has attracted a lot of suitors across Europe, with Transfermarkt valuing him at a whopping €120m.

Real Madrid have also been linked to the Napoli frontman owing to their limited attacking options. Nevertheless, due to the adamance of Aurelio De Laurentiis, the owner of the club, the sale of their star player has been delayed to another window.

Subsequently, the Italian outfit will hold onto Victor Osimhen for another season, having acquired him for €75m from LOSC Lille in 2020.

PSG, on the other hand, had a massive overhaul of their squad in the summer gone by, offloading multiple high-profile names, including Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti, and Neymar. With new faces in the squad as well as the dugout, the Parisians are yet to settle on a winning combination.

PSG recently lost to Nice despite Kylian Mbappe's brace

Continuing their disappointing start to the 2023-24 season, PSG added to their misery by losing their latest league game against OGC Nice. Despite Kylian Mbappe's efforts, which saw him net two times, the French giants failed to contain the opposition, conceding three times in 90 minutes.

Randal Kolo Muani and Achraf Hakimi found themselves on the assist charts, providing the passes for Mbappe's goals. New signing Ousmane Dembele faltered once again, failing to register a goal contribution for the fourth consecutive game.

With just two wins in five games, Les Parisiens sit in fifth place, one place behind Didier Digard's Nice. They will now face Borussia Dortmund on September 20 in their first UEFA Champions League clash of the season.