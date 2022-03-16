PSG prepared to make €70 million offer for 22-year-old forward: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to offer AC Milan €70 million for striker Rafael Leao.

The 22-year-old is highly regarded after excelling under Stefano Poli for Milan. The Portuguese forward has eight goals and four assists in 25 Serie A games this season.

Journalist Zach Lowy (per Carlo Laudisa) reports that Leao's eye-catching performances for the Rossoneri have seen PSG target the striker. They are reportedly ready to offer €70 million for his services and €6 million per season.

Think Leão will end up renewing his contract at Milan, but keep an eye on this one if Mbappé ends up leaving. Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer €70 million to sign Rafael Leão as well as a wage of €6 million per season, per @carlolaudisa

Lowy states, however, that he expects the striker to stay at the San Siro.

Leao is part of an AC Milan side that are back to challenging at the top of Italian football. They currently sit three points clear at the top of Serie A ahead of their Milan rivals Inter.

PSG are not the only club interested in the 22-year-old. Fichajes reports that Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United have shown interest with the forward's reputation continuing to grow.

PSG are interested in signing Rafael Leao from AC Milan

But the potential transfer comes as PSG may be in stark need of a huge influx of attacking talent this summer.

PSG's need for attacking reinforcements this summer

Neymar has made headlines this week with his future uncertain

The long-winded transfer saga involving Kylian Mbappe looks to have finally reached its end point. Journalist Mario Cortegana has reported that talks between the player and Real Madrid are set to take place in a few weeks' time.

Julien Maynard (via Get French Football News) reports that the club are ready to part ways with Neymar as well. They have become increasingly frustrated with his lack of consistency.

The Brazilian was booed by the Parc des Princes faithful in the club's 3-0 win over Bordeaux last weekend in Ligue 1. This came following his performance in the Ligue 1 giants' capitulation to Real Madrid in the R16 of the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG have offered Neymar to several European clubs in recent months.



Barcelona is one of the clubs approached, but will not take action. They aren't interested.



PSG have offered Neymar to several European clubs in recent months.

Barcelona is one of the clubs approached, but will not take action. They aren't interested.

Lionel Messi was also booed by the club's fans for his poor display and his missed penalty in the first leg of the UCL tie. Rumors have surfaced that the player is eyeing a move out of France following consistent criticism from the media.

So there is clearly a need for huge changes at the club, certainly in the forward line.

Along with the reported interest in Leao, the club have also been linked with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The former Borussia Dortmund forward's contract at the Nou Camp expires in June and he turned down Barca's latest offer of a new deal.

They have also been linked with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been disappointingly out-of-form since his club-record £97.5 million move to Stamford Bridge.

