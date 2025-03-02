PSG ready €80 million offer as Hansi Flick decides he is willing to sell Barcelona fan favorite - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are willing to prepare an €80 million bid for Barcelona star Pablo Gavi, Fichajes report. The Spanish midfielder, a product of La Masia, has seen limited game time this season under new head coach Hansi Flick.

Gavi burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old after making his senior debut for Barcelona in 2021. In his first two seasons, he started 76 of his 96 games and played a key role under Ronald Koeman and later Xavi, with whom he won the La Liga title in 2023.

However, an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in late 2023 sidelined him for most of last season, and he only returned at the start of the current campaign. While he has shown glimpses of his quality under Flick, his playing time has been restricted due to intense competition within the squad.

With Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Pedri securing their spots, Gavi has had to compete in midfield with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, and Marc Casado. As a result, he has started just 12 games this season and has frequently been limited to substitute appearances.

This situation could prompt the 20-year-old to consider his future, and according to Fichajes, PSG are keen to make him a summer target. Luis Enrique is certainly a big admirer of Gavi and knows him well from his time coaching the Spanish national team.

However, Barcelona have tied Gavi to a contract until 2030 with a reported €1 billion release clause. The French champions will therefore need to negotiate a transfer fee, though a compromise could be possible given Barcelona’s financial struggles and need to offload players.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s recent comments on Gavi

Whether Barcelona are willing to part ways with Gavi remains uncertain, but a player of his caliber is bound to attract interest from several top clubs. Despite his limited game time, there appears to be nothing but mutual respect between Hansi Flick and the young midfielder.

Following Barcelona’s emphatic 7-1 victory over Valencia in LaLiga, Flick praised Gavi for his selflessness.

The German coach had intended to bring him on late in the game, but Gavi insisted that Pablo Torre should be given the opportunity instead, as he prioritized the youngster’s development over his own minutes on the pitch.

“The situation I’m most impressed with is when I spoke with Gavi. Normally I bring him on with 15 minutes to go and he said no, bring Pablo Torre in. You can see the team how they are connected. It’s fantastic to see as a coach. I love Gavi for this. You know he wants to play every match and to say this in this situation, it’s top,” Flick said (via GOAL).

Barcelona remain in a tight three-way battle for the LaLiga title while also competing in both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. Their next game will be against Real Sociedad on Sunday, March 2, where a victory could propel them back to the top of the standings.

