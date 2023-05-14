PSG scouts watched Juventus attacker in action as he continues to be linked with big-money transfer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly sent scouts to watch Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in Europa League action against Sevilla on May 11.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Parisian scouts were in attendance at the Allianz Stadium. It's believed that they were there to watch Vlahovic, 23, who's being linked with a move to the Parc des Princes.

Vlahovic failed to get on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw with Sevilla but has impressed this season. The Serbian frontman has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 39 games across competitions.

His future at Juve is uncertain, as he's being tracked by several European heavyweights. Calciomercato reports that PSG are joined by Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in pursuit of Vlahovic.

There was a high chance that Vlahovic would be leaving the Old Lady in the summer when they were hit by a 15-point deduction earlier this season. That placed their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes at risk.

However, Juve have since had the deduction reversed, with the Italian Olympic Committee ruling the case to be re-examined. Massimiliano Allegri's side now sit second in Serie A with four games remaining. Vlahovic's wishes of playing Champions League football are on the cusp of being achieved.

However, PSG still seem keen on the Serb and could target the striker who's valued €75 million by Transfermarkt. He has three years left on his contract with Juve. The Parisians are looking to add more firepower to their side and are set to lose Lionel Messi, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid to snub move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe due to Vinicius Junior's form

Real Madrid have seemingly decided against retargeting Mbappe.

Real Madrid looked set to reignite their interest in PSG forward Kylian Mbappe this summer. Reports claimed that Los Blancos were eyeing a blockbuster double move for him and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

The latter looks likely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Mbappe's chances of joining Carlo Ancelotti's side are seemingly slim. According to Marca, Madrid don't want to part with any money for the Frenchman.

They also feel his acquisition is unnecessary, given the form of Vinicius. The Brazilian has bagged 23 goals and 21 assists in 51 games across competitions this season.

Madrid were expected to sign Mbappe in the summer of 2022 when his contract with PSG was expiring. However, he signed a new three-year deal in May that year, snubbing Los Merengues.

Mbappe has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 38 goals and providing nine assists in 40 games. However, he has not been overly satisfied with life in the French capital and slammed the club for overusing him in a promotional video.

