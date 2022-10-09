PSG set to make move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo if Lionel Messi leaves club in 2023 - Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could position themselves to sign Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo if they fail to retain Lionel Messi after this season, as per Sun (h/t le10sport).

Both are in the final 12 months of their respective contracts, which have the option of being extended by another year. PSG understandably want to retain Messi and are willing to make an offer that could keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Amid this, speculation is rife about a potential return for the Argentine to Barcelona. If Messi doesn't renew his contract at PSG and leaves next summer, Les Parisiens could make a move for United's No. 7, who is believed to be open to an exit in the January transfer window.

His desire to leave Old Trafford this summer is well-documented. The Portugal icon stayed at United beyond the summer transfer deadline but has struggled for regular playing time.

SPORTbible @sportbible 66 per cent of former footballers believe Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better career than Lionel Messi 66 per cent of former footballers believe Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better career than Lionel Messi 🚨 66 per cent of former footballers believe Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better career than Lionel Messi https://t.co/tQZETzSTMK

Erik ten Hag has benched him in the Red Devils' past five Premier League encounters, four of which saw him come on as a second-half substitute. He has, however, started in all three of their UEFA Europa League group matches this season.

Ronaldo has scored and assisted just one goal each in nine games across all competitions. Comparatively, Messi is having a far better campaign, netting eight times and providing as many assists in 13 games across all competitions for PSG.

PSG's Lionel Messi and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to decide their futures after FIFA World Cup

The futures of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in a limbo at the moment, and it is believed they will decide their futures after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo will reportedly double down on his efforts to force an exit once the showpiece event in Qatar is over. The World Cup starts on 20 November when Qatar play against Ecuador.

Messi and Ronaldo's journey could take up to a month to finish, with the final scheduled to take place in Doha on 18 December. For Ronaldo, it could be the ideal scenario if PSG come to the table with an offer.

The former Real Madrid forward has reportedly failed to attract interest from a UEFA Champions League qualified club, which is why he is still a Manchester United player. For Messi, signing with Barcelona would ensure an emotional return to the club he was forced out of last year due to financial constraints.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes