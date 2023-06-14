PSG set sights on €100 million move for French star if Kylian Mbappe leaves - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will reportedly look to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann if Kylian Mbappe leaves this summer.

Radio MARCA reports that the Parisians are interested in luring Griezmann to the Parc des Princes if his compatriot Mbappe departs. The latter's future with the Ligue 1 champions is in doubt after he informed the club he wouldn't be extending his contract.

Atletico could be prepared to sell Griezmann and would reportedly look for around €100 million for the attacker. However, Los Colchoneros boss Diego Simeone and the 32-year-old would reject the potential deal.

The Atleti forward has been in fine form this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 19 assists in 48 appearances across competitions. He was also impressive during the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France, providing three assists in seven games, and playing as an all-round midfielder.

Griezmann is set to rejoin Atleti from Barcelona permanently this summer for €20 million. He spent the season on loan at the Wanda Metropolitano with that deal including an obligation to buy.

The veteran attacker would be an astute option to replace Kylian Mbappe whose edging towards a departure from PSG. The Parisians have reportedly placed him on the transfer list after receiving a letter from the striker informing them he won't be renewing his deal. They are asking for €200 million for the new France captain this summer as they don't want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe lauded Antoine Griezmann after pipping him to the France captaincy

Kylian Mbappe is France's captain while Griezmann is vice-captain.

Griezmann was seemingly aggrieved when France decided to appoint Kylian Mbappe as their new captain in March. The captaincy was vacated following Hugo Lloris' international retirement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atleti forward was expected to be named as Les Bleus' new skipper due to his age and experience. However, Didier Deschamps opted to go with 24-year-old Mbappe. The PSG striker revealed conversations he had with Griezmann after the decision, saying (via NNN):

“I spoke with Antoine. He was disappointed and that’s understandable. I told him I would have had the same reaction."

Mbappe then heaped praise on Griezmann by claiming him to be the most important player during Deschamps' spell:

"He is perhaps the most important player in the Deschamps era. He has the experience. If he has something to say, I will sit down and listen. You mustn’t shut the door to anyone. Everyone is free to express themselves.”

France just missed out on winning back-to-back FIFA World Cups in Qatar last year. They were beaten 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 regulation-time draw. The PSG frontman bagged a memorable hattrick at Lusail Stadium.

Les Bleus will be in Euro 2024 qualifying action this weekend when they travel to Gibraltar on Friday (June 16). Deschamps' men then host Greece three days later.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes