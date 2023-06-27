PSG star attracting interest from 3 clubs ahead of possible departure: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reportedly drawn interest from three European clubs ahead of the next season.

Navas, 36, has emerged as a potential outgoing for the Parisians as he has fallen down in the pecking order behind Gianluigi Donnarumma of late. He made just two appearances for his club last season before securing a loan move to Nottingham Forest earlier this year.

Earlier last term, the 110-cap Costa Rica international registered two clean sheets in 17 Premier League games for Steve Cooper's side.

Now, according to Fichajes, Navas has attracted interest from Inter Milan, Valencia and Forest in the ongoing summer transfer window. He is said to be keen to depart his current club in search of regular action.

Inter Milan are aiming to sign the three-time UEFA Champions League winner as a potential replacement for Andre Onana. They might lose their player amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Valencia, on the other hand, are hoping to snap up the PSG veteran as their future first-team shot-stopper. They are preparing for life after Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has reportedly been linked with Inter Milan, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the past couple of months.

Meanwhile, Forest are keen to acquire Navas' signature on a permanent basis as they are currently devoid of a number one. Dean Henderson, who has returned to Manchester United after the end of his temporary spell, is also likely to be costlier than the Parisians ace.

Navas, who joined PSG from Real Madrid for around €15 million in 2019, has kept 50 clean sheets in 108 matches across competitions for his current club. He has conceded 87 goals in the process so far.

Sergio Rico's wife offers positive update on PSG goalkeeper after horse riding accident

PSG star Sergio Rico suffered a freak head injury after falling off a horse in Seville, Spain, on May 28. However, he has since shown signs of recovery as he woke up from his coma earlier last week.

During a recent interview with Antena3, Alba Silva was asked about her husband and his current condition in intensive care. She replied:

"He is improving. He is communicating. He calls us by name and everything, he knows perfectly who all of us who enter [his room] are and has a great memory. I hope they will transfer him to the ward as soon as possible... they have to be sure and they haven't decided yet."

Rico, who is in the final 12 months of his deal, joined PSG from Sevilla initially on loan before finalizing a €6 million move in 2020. He has lifted seven trophies with his team so far, including three Ligue 1 titles.

