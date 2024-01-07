PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could be headed to EPL after snubbing offer from Real Madrid: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly exploring a potential move to the Premier League after being unimpressed with Real Madrid's latest attempt to sign him.

The Times reports that Mbappe wasn't enticed by Madrid's latest attempt to get him to sign a pre-contract agreement this month. The French forward will now consider all his options, including a potential move to the Premier League as a free agent.

Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and he's free to speak to clubs from abroad this month. He's been in red-hot form, bagging 22 goals in 23 games across competitions.

Real Madrid hold a long-term interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. But, the La Liga giants have given the France captain a January deadline to decide on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe is believed to have told his inner circle that Madrid will not decide his future. He held discussions with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi earlier this week to inform him that he hasn't reached an agreement with another club or made a decision about his future.

The Parisian star's mother and agent Fayza Lamari and his advisors have been assessing potential opportunities in the Premier League. Liverpool appear to be the frontrunners if the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner were to arrive on English shores.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds could be in the market for a new attacker in the summer as uncertainty grows over Mohamed Salah's future. He's reportedly attracted interest from Al-Ittihad who failed to sign him in the summer and their Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal.

Kylian Mbappe comments on his future amid interest from Real Madrid

Real Madrid's hierarchy have long wanted the PSG superstar.

Mbappe insisted he's yet to decide his future despite being constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid. The PSG frontman said (via The Mirror):

"I haven't made my decision yet. I haven't made a choice. With the agreement I had with the president in the summer, my decision is not important as we managed to protect all the parties and preserved the serenity of the club for the challenges to come, which is the most important. So we will say that it [the decision] is secondary."

The Frenchman was heavily expected to join Los Blancos in 2022 until he signed a new two-year contract extension at the Parc des Princes. That decision infuriated the La Liga giants as he was their top target to become Karim Benzema's long-term replacement.

However, Mbappe is reported to have apologized to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for turning down the move. This looked to have paved the way for last season's Ligue 1 top scorer to finally make the move to the Spanish capital.