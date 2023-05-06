PSG superstar Marco Verratti considering leaving club: Reports

Marco Verratti is reportedly having doubts about his future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and could consider leaving the club this summer.

The Italy international joined Les Parisiens for a fee of €12 million from Pescara in July 2012 and has since made 411 career appearances for the club. However, he hasn't been at his usual best this season.

Verratti has often failed to match his high standards during the course of the season, where he has registered just one assist in 33 appearances across competitions. According to L'Equipe (h/t Football-Italia), he is unhappy with the atmosphere surrounding PSG.

Verratti is also said to be displeased at how players often become the target of the fans' anger despite the scope of potential errors from the management. He is considered a legend at the club, where he has won eight Ligue 1 trophies among other titles.

The 30-year-old could be on the lookout for a new destination come the end of the season, with clubs in Saudi Arabia keeping an eye on him. However, he is said to be keen on a return to Italy. He spent seven years at Pescara but curiously never played in the first division.

Verratti did, however, make 59 Serie B appearances for them across two seasons. The 53-cap Italy international's contract at PSG doesn't expire until the summer of 2026. Hence, his potential suitors could have to pay a pretty penny to secure his signature.

Brazilian legend unhappy with Lionel Messi's attitude towards PSG

Brazil icon Rivaldo was disappointed with Lionel Messi's attitude towards Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the 35-year-old was reportedly fined for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Les Parisiens have apparently suspended Messi for two weeks and the Argentine playmaker has since apologized for his actions. It is believed he went over Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos' heads to travel to the Middle Eastern country on Monday (May 1).

Rivaldo told AS, via PSGTalk:

"It saddened me a little to see Lionel Messi adopt this kind of attitude, disrespectful towards his current club, something unusual in his career, which has always been marked by a clean sheet when it comes to discipline."

He added:

"He could certainly have done otherwise. There were other alternatives: Talk to the club, wait for the Saudi leaders to come to Paris, or even wait until the end of the season to find an agreement with PSG without causing this internal problem."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season. He is yet to pen fresh terms with PSG and an emotional return to Barcelona could be on the cards.

Poll : 0 votes