PSG superstar Neymar and Harry Kane lead Newcastle 'Galacticos' 11-man transfer shortlist as they prepare £450m spending spree: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane reportedly feature on Newcastle United's 11-man transfer shortlist for the summer.

The Magpies have spent over £220 million since the Saudi Public Investment Fund's consortium takeover of the club in 2020. According to Spanish outlet AS (via The Sun), the Magpies are set to spend heavily this summer after sealing qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

There are reportedly 11 players worth £450 million in Newcastle's sights with PSG's Neymar and Tottenham's Kane topping that shortlist. The latter's future at the Parc des Princes is doubtful amid issues with the club's fans.

PSG ultras visited his home in Bougival, protesting for him to depart the Ligue 1 giants. Neymar, 31, has been at PSG since 2017 but has struggled with injury issues. He has missed the final stages of this season due to an ankle injury that required surgery. However, he was in red-hot form before this, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games across competitions. His price per Transfermarkt is £61 million.

Meanwhile, Kane's future is also uncertain as Spurs' lack of trophy success continues to take hold. The England captain has enjoyed a prolific season despite his team's woes, scoring 30 goals in 48 matches. He has a year left on his contract. Price: £78 million.

Joao Felix, Samuel Chukwueze, and James Maddison are other names that feature on the shortlist. Felix, 23, has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese attacker signed a new deal with Atleti before departing, keeping him tied to the club until 2027. This may have been a move by Diego Simeone's side to protect the asset. Price: £43 million.

Chukwueze, 24, has been in fine form for Villarreal, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 matches. Newcastle may be looking to bolster their wide attacking options as they look forward to Champions League football. Price: £17 million.

Meanwhile, the Tyneside giants are long-term admirers of Maddison, 26. Their chances of signing the English midfielder are aided by Leicester City looking likely to be relegated from the Premier League. Price: £48 million.

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (£52 million), Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby (£43 million), Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch (£26 million) also feature on the shortlist. As do RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai (£35 million), Ajax's Mohammed Kudus (£26 million), and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (£26 million). It is clear that Newcastle are eager to strengthen their squad with plenty of blockbuster arrivals.

Manchester United may be an issue in Newcastle's pursuit of PSG's Neymar and Tottenham's Kane

Erik ten Hag could put a dent in Eddie Howe's plans.

Newcastle have been rivaled by Manchester United throughout this season on the pitch. The two clubs battled in the Carabao Cup final with the Red Devils winning 2-0 at Wembley. They have also gone to war for a top-four place, although Erik ten Hag's side look set to join the Magpies in the Champions League next season.

Both will be eager to reinforce their squads for next season and could take their on-the-field rivalry into the transfer market. Howe's side's plans to sign PSG forward Neymar could be scuppered by the Red Devils. Reports claim that Manchester United have held negotiations for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's side are eager to sign Kane from Spurs as they look to add a world-class striker to their ranks. Reports claim that they have been told to dish out £100 million to sign the England skipper.

Neymar and Kane would be two astute signings for Newcastle. However, Manchester United's recent history may be more of a lure.

