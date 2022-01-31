PSG to target Premier League superstar for €60m as Kylian Mbappe's replacement - Reports

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave Paris when his contract expires in the summer of 2022. It looks like the Parisians have finally accepted Mbappe's decision as they are already in the market looking for a player to replace the French superstar in the team.

According to the latest report from The Daily Star, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reported to be the target for PSG for the upcoming transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga is closing in on its finale as PSG haven't been able to convince the 23-year-old to stay in Paris. Even though there are still five months left on the French striker's contract with Les Parisiens, the club seems to have lost hope of extending contract of their Number 7.

When the summer transfer window of 2022 opens, fans and experts are hoping Mbappe will join Real Madrid on a free transfer. This will certainly be a 'slap in the face' for PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi as he was pertinacious to not accept Madrid's offer of €160 million for signing Mbappe last summer.

Now, according to a recent report from The Daily Star, Paris Saint-Germain are already looking for a replacement for Mbappe in the market. Les Parisiens have identified Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as the perfect profile to replace the 23-year-old in the wings.

Over the past few seasons, Sterling's game time under Pep Guardiola at City has fallen considerably. The England international is no longer an untouchable player in the team as he has only started 17 games out of the 27 appearances that he has made this season.

So City could be tempted to sell the English winger in the upcoming transfer window. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Arsenal are interested in signing the player, and a sum of €60m would be enough for the Cityzens.

Real Madrid players have been trying to tempt PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to join them

Kylian Mbappe is just months away from securing his dream move to Real Madrid. The French striker, who has refused to extend his expiring contract with PSG, has already set his mind on a move to Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Real Madrid players like Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema have now publicly praised the 23-year-old which could be considered a hint, suggesting that Mbappe is "Madrid bound."

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos recently stated that Madrid's interest in Mbappe is no secret. Speaking to TV channel TVE, Kroos praised Mbappe by calling him a "top player" and added that Madrid will always want top players in their team.

Kroos' teammate Karim Benzema also recently praised Mbappe. Speaking to football journalist Frederic Calenge on Telefoot, Benzema added that he and Mbappe view football the same way.

Mbappe may well be on his way to Real Madrid this summer, but the 23-year-old will have to face Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The clash is touted as "the one to watch" and football fans are eagerly waiting for it to happen.

