PSG turn down chance to sign 22-year-old Chelsea target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Juventus centre-back and Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt.

Get French Football News (GFFO) has reported that de Ligt's agent Rafaela Pimenta offered his client to the reigning Ligue 1 champions. However, PSG turned down the opportunity as they are confident of bringing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar to the Parc des Princes.

GFFO added that the Parisians have already agreed personal terms in principle with Skriniar. With the French giants consequently out of the picture, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly in direct talks with Juventus to sign the 22-year-old de Ligt.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via GFFO), the Bianconeri are interested in signing PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe to replace de Ligt if he departs the club.

The Dutchman joined Juventus back in 2019 from AFC Ajax for an initial fee of around £67.8 million (as per Sky Sports). De Ligt has since made 117 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A giants, netting eight goals and laying out three assists.

He has lifted the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Supercopa Italia once apiece during his time in Turin.

What centre-back options do Chelsea and PSG have at their disposal?

Chelsea have been rocked by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively this summer. They presently have only Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah as their senior options in central defense.

Silva is already 37 and his contract at Stamford Bridge is set to end next summer. Cesar Azpilicueta could also operate as a centre-back if needed, but his future is up in the air as well.

This explains why the Blues have been linked with the likes of de Ligt and Jules Kounde this summer. Thomas Tuchel will likely want the club to sign at least one more quality centre-back before the start of the 2022-23 club season.

Chelsea will notably have Ethan Ampadu and Matt Miazga returning from their respective loan spells. However, it remains to be seen if either player will be retained in the first team by Tuchel.

PSG, on the other hand, have quite a few options at centre-back. Club captain Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Kimpembe are the headline names. The Parisians also have Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo to deploy in central defense.

