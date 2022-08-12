PSG unlikely to follow up on interest in Manchester United star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are not expected to pursue a deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer, according to Sky Sports.

PSG have made four new additions to their squad during the ongoing summer transfer window. They have signed Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike (on an initial loan deal) so far.

The Parisians are now looking to sign a new forward before the transfer window closes. Christophe Galtier currently has the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at his disposal, but is keen to add to his firepower.

It is worth noting that PSG are set to see Arnaud Kalimuendo join Ligue 1 rivals Stade Rennes for around £21 million. Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi's future at the club also remains uncertain.

L'Equipe claimed on Thursday (August 11) that Manchester United star Rashford is a player of interest to PSG. Galtier's side are said to have touched base with the forward's entourage over a potential transfer.

Jason Burt @JBurtTelegraph Lot of moving parts and a lot of agendas in Marcus Rashford to PSG. But it does appear PSG met his brother Dwaine - who represents him - last week and there is some interest. More on @TeleFootball Lot of moving parts and a lot of agendas in Marcus Rashford to PSG. But it does appear PSG met his brother Dwaine - who represents him - last week and there is some interest. More on @TeleFootball

However, the French giants are unlikely to follow up on their initial interest in Rashford, according to the aforementioned source. Manchester United are also said to be relaxed about the situation.

The 24-year-old has his current contract with the Red Devils expiring at the end of the season. However, the club have the option to extend the deal by another year, as per the report.

Rashford struggled for form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick last season. He managed to score just four goals in 25 league appearances and attracted severe criticism for his performances.

However, Manchester United might not be able to afford to lose Rashford this summer. Anthony Martial missed their opener against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, while Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave the club.

PSG boss wants to sign striker amid interest in Manchester United's Rashford

Parisians boss Galtier recently expressed his desire to sign a new striker before the window closes. He disclosed that the French giants are working hard to land a forward soon. He was quoted as saying:

"Yes, we wish the arrival of a new striker. I repeat again, with a very busy calendar until November 13, plus the World Cup, obviously we wish this arrival. The club is working very hard."

"I repeat again that I am in direct contact with Luis Campos [PSG's football advisor] on this and that he is in direct contact with the management and our president."

However, Rashford is tipped not to move to the Parc des Princes as things stand.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer