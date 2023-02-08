PSG want to poach Pep Guardiola from Manchester City after PL sanctions - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly set their sights on Pep Guardiola should he leave Manchester City. The Spaniard is now the odds-on favorite to be the next manager to leave the Premier League following charges against the Cityzens.

As per a report in L'Equipe, PSG are interested in signing Guardiola should he become available soon. They claim that the Ligue1 side has been interested in the former Barcelona manager since Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the club.

Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for over 100 alleged breaches of their financial rules. The manager had previously claimed that he would leave the day he found out the club had lied to him.

Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier has done well at PSG since being appointed manager this season. However, the club believe the Spaniard would be the better option in the long run.

Will Pep Guardiola leave Manchester City for PSG?

Pep Guardiola signed a new deal with Manchester City in November, keeping him at the club until 2025. He has won 11 trophies at the club, including four Premier League trophies in his six seasons at the club.

Signing his new deal, the Spaniard said:

"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years. I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible."

He added:

"I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies."

Speaking about his future at the club last month, Guardiola said:

"I won four Liga titles in Spain when I was a player, four in a row, and the fifth [season] was not the same and the sixth was not the same. I was not starving enough. [Too much] caviar, [Real] Madrid beat me. I understand [the players] but I am here to [motivate them]. The chairman knows that. I want to be here but if I lose the team, I cannot be here."

Guardiola could make a move to PSG as he claimed he would not remain at Manchester City if they lied about their finances. The charges are now under investigation by an independent authority.

