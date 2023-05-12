PSG want to sign Barcelona target if Jose Mourinho becomes next manager - Reports

Jose Mourinho will reportedly ask Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat if the Portuguese tactician becomes their new manager.

According to Fichajes.net, Mourinho becoming PSG's next boss isn't an unlikely scenario. Christophe Galtier's contract runs until the summer of 2024 and he is set to end the season with the league title barring a late slip-up.

PSG hold a six-point lead atop the league table with four games remaining. However, as Mauricio Pochettino found out last year, winning Ligue 1 isn't enough to save a manager from getting the sack at the Parc des Princes the following summer.

The UEFA Champions League remains Les Parisiens' primary goal, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich (3-0 aggregate) in March. If Mourinho, who is currently the manager at AS Roma, becomes their new boss, he is likely to ask for the signing of Amrabat.

The Morocco international was particularly impressive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting all seven games for his team as they finished fourth. Fiorentina are demanding €40 million for him - a price that is proving too high for Barcelona to meet.

They were ready to invest that money if Amrabat arrived on an initial loan deal in January but their stance has now changed. The 26-year-old is a specialist destroyer who excels at shielding his team's centre-backs.

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing Ruben Neves as a potential alternative. However, the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder doesn't seem to have a fan in Xavi Hernandez, who believes he doesn't suit his midfield.

Nordin Amrabat has already said PSG move would be 'perfect' for his brother amid reported Barcelona links

Barcelona are believed to be pursuing Sofyan Amrabat but his brother, Nordin, has already suggested a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be perfect for the Fiorentina midfielder.

Speaking to NOS (h/t Football-Italia) a few days before Morocco's 2-0 semi-final loss against France at the World Cup on December 15, Nordin Amrabat said:

"The World Cup is as important a tournament as the Champions League, maybe even bigger. It is normal that Sofyan is the centre of attention given how he is playing in this competition. In my opinion, he would be perfect for PSG. To see him alongside Verratti would be a dream. I think Al Khelaifi should act immediately if he reads my words."

Even if PSG were to sign the Fiorentina midfielder, his brother's dream of seeing him play alongside Marco Verratti could remain unfulfilled. The Italy international is reportedly contemplating his future at the Parc des Princes.

Amrabat will, meanwhile, enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in July.

