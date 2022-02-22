PSG want to sign Chelsea's star midfielder - Reports

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante's contract expires in 2023 and PSG are monitoring the Frenchman's situation. According to a report from TMW, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is very much interested in bringing Kante to his home country in the upcoming summer.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel currently has some of the best midfielders in the world at his disposal. As a result, there has always been competition for a spot in the midfield ever since the German took over at Chelsea. There has been a lot of rotation in the midfield and Kante no longer has the assurance of starting every single game.

Chelsea are reportedly targeting midfield players to sign during the summer transfer window. One such name that has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Declan Rice.

The midfielder making the move could seriously reduce N'Golo Kante's game time. Hence, Kante could be in a dilemma about whether or not to extend his stay with the Blues.

According to a recent report, PSG are well aware of Kante's current situation and are interested in signing the player this summer. Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is excited by the prospect of alluring Kante to the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea reportedly interested in signing PSG star Marco Veratti

Based on a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are very interested in signing PSG midfielder Marco Veratti this summer. Veratti has been a vital player for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

The Italian has made 22 appearances for Les Parisiens and has helped his team with his vision and ability to set the tempo of the game.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague A complete performance by Marco Verratti in Paris against Real Madrid



@PSG_English | #UCL A complete performance by Marco Verratti in Paris against Real Madrid 🇮🇹 A complete performance by Marco Verratti in Paris against Real Madrid 🔝 @PSG_English | #UCL https://t.co/AZzvCX2mIT

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to sign the player this summer and has already expressed his interest to his club. However, the Blues will need to shell out quite a premium to sign him as Veratti's reported transfer fee is said to be around €60 million.

If the deal does take place, then the London club will be able to unite the Italian midfield duo of Jorghino and Marco Veratti in midfield.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar