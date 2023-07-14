PSG want to sign World Cup star as backup for Gianluigi Donnarumma - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly want Sevilla's Yassine Bounou as a backup for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Morocco international was at the heart of his nation's fourth-placed finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he kept three clean sheets in six games. According to RMC Sport, he is valued at €15 million by Sevilla, who could have to sanction a sale due to their delicate financial situation.

Bounou has been a regular for Los Nervionenses since his move from Girona in 2020, keeping 58 clean sheets in 140 games. He has also been capped 55 times by Morocco and is considered an experienced option by PSG to compete with Donnarumma.

The Italy international is considered one of the finest in the business and there is very little chance that he could be displaced as Les Parisiens' No. 1. Their goalkeeper situation was complicated by Sergio Rico's serious horse-riding accident in May.

It remains to be seen if Bounou will be open to play as Donnarumma's backup. The two-time UEFA Europa League winner still has two years left on his contract at Sevilla.

PSG boss expected to take firm stance on Kylian Mbappe situation soon - reports

PSG manager Luis Enrique will soon have to take a firm stance on Kylian Mbappe's situation, as per reports.

The French superstar has made it clear that he doesn't want to stay at the club beyond June 2024. Real Madrid have emerged as a realistic destination for him but they reportedly want to sign him as a free agent next year.

Reports have also stated that Mbappe is demanding a €240 million payout from the Paris-based giants if he is to be sold this summer. There is still no clarity on where the 24-year-old will play next season.

According to journalist Jonathan Johnson (h/t @PSGTalk), Enrique will soon have to take a firm stance on Mbappe's situation. The French giants risk losing the second-most expensive player in world football for nothing if they don't take action soon.

They paid €180 million to sign the France captain from AS Monaco on a permanent basis in the summer of 2018. He has also given an interview recently where he labeled PSG a 'divisive' club.

It remains to be seen what happens with the second Mbappe transfer saga in the space of a year. For Enrique, this will be a test of his managerial skills before he even gets the chance to manage his new club in a competitive game.