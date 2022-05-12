PSG will look to offload a few players before making move for Manchester United superstar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, according to reports.

However, while Le 10 Sport have claimed that the Qatari-owned club are keen to bring in the Frenchman, they would first have to trim down their wage bill to make room for him.

Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United this summer when his contract expires following six underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford.

GOAL @goal Paul Pogba has rejected an offer to join Manchester City this summer, with Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG all interested, The Athletic reports Paul Pogba has rejected an offer to join Manchester City this summer, with Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG all interested, The Athletic reports 💭 https://t.co/iCQPmHtWml

The 2018 World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus. The Mirror reports that the Serie A giants are preparing to offer the midfield maestro a contract worth £160,000 a week, as well as huge bonuses.

The report also claims that Juve are keen to build their team around Pogba and view him as a replacement for Paulo Dybala, who is set to leave Turin this summer.

Having been released by the Red Devils' in 2012, the now 29-year-old was re-signed by the Premier League side four years later for a then-world-record fee (€105 million).

Pogba has since played 226 times for United although has endured a miserable campaign this term. The Frenchman has scored just once in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich is the latest team to express an interest in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer. They join Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus in the race for the Frenchman.



(Source: Fichajes) Bayern Munich is the latest team to express an interest in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer. They join Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus in the race for the Frenchman.(Source: Fichajes) 🚨 Bayern Munich is the latest team to express an interest in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer. They join Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus in the race for the Frenchman.(Source: Fichajes) https://t.co/AkW7msC1fS

Who could leave PSG this summer to make room for Manchester United superstar?

The Ligue 1 champions look set for a summer of upheaval following yet another disappointing campaign in the Champions League this season.

The futures of manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo are looking increasingly uncertain. The Argentine manager has been regularly jeered by fans at the Parc Des Princes despite his side reclaiming the title in the French top-flight this season.

PSG will need to reduce their wage bill before bringing in big names this summer, with high-earners Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe out of contract in June. While 34-year-old Di Maria looks set to leave Paris, the club are still keen on keeping Mbappe.

Elsewhere in the squad, Football.London have claimed that midfielder Leandro Paredes is a target for Tottenham. Meanwhile, ESPN reports that Julian Draxler and Keylor Navas are fringe players that are likely to depart in search of game time.

The duo have found themselves well down the PSG pecking order during the current campaign and still have another year on their contracts.

ESPN also claims that club officials are desperate to find new clubs for defenders Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa and Colin Dagba.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar