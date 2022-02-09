PSG willing to pay €65 million for defender as Nasser Al-Khelaifi gets tired of Sergio Ramos' fitness woes: Reports

French giants PSG are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Ligue 1 club reportedly view De Ligt as the ideal replacement for veteran defender Sergio Ramos.

According to El Nacional, club chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has grown tired of Sergio Ramos' fitness problems. Rumors suggest Ramos' injury problems could force the 35-year-old into early retirement.

Sergio Ramos joined the French giants on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid at the end of last season. Ramos made over 670 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions and scored 101 goals. The defender helped Los Blancos win five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, and four Champions League titles.

The Spain international was seen by PSG as the ideal replacement for Thiago Silva. The Brazilian left the club in the summer of 2020 and joined Premier League giants Chelsea.

Ramos missed the first four months of the season due to a calf injury. He returned to action in late November against St-Etienne but was once again ruled out of action due to muscular problems. The 35-year-old has made just five appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, forcing the club to search for a potential replacement.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Matthijs de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola says the Netherlands defender is ready to leave Juventus for the next step in his career. Raiola mentioned Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona and Premier League clubs as potential moves.



Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €75 million. The Dutchman was one of the brightest prospects in world football prior to his move to Turin. De Ligt has been unable to come out of the shadows of Leonardo Bonnuci and Giorgio Chiellini during his time with the club.

Reports have suggested the 22-year-old has requested his agent, Mino Raiola, to find him a new home. PSG will look to make use of their close relationship with Raiola, who also represents Marco Verratti, Xavi Simmons, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The French giants are reportedly willing to offer €65 million to Juventus in exchange for Matthijs de Ligt, an offer the Serie A side are likely to accept. Massimiliano Allegri's side are rumored to have identified Lille defender Svet Botman as a potential replacement for de Ligt.

PSG could face stiff competition for Matthijs de Ligt's signature

PSG transfer target Matthijs de Ligt reportedly prefers a move to either Barcelona or the Premier League over a move to the French capital. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona before eventually signing with Juventus in the summer of 2019.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona will look to sign Matthijs de Ligt next summer. The club are believed to be eager to sign a long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. At 35, Pique is approaching the twilight of his career.

Barcelona could, however, struggle to match Juventus' asking price for the defender due to their ongoing financial struggles. This could pave a way for a move to the Premier League for De Ligt.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Chelsea's hopes of signing Matthijs De Ligt this summer have reportedly received a boost. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the star.

Juventus are not willing to offer £190,000-a-week Dutch star De Ligt the same wages to stay put.(Tutto Sport) Chelsea's hopes of signing Matthijs De Ligt this summer have reportedly received a boost. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the star. Juventus are not willing to offer £190,000-a-week Dutch star De Ligt the same wages to stay put.(Tutto Sport)

According to Eurosport, Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing the Juventus star. The Blues are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. The Spaniard's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season.

