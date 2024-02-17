Real Madrid hold discussions about PSG man amid Kylian Mbappe's expected arrival this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s football advisor Luis Campos could reportedly follow Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer.

Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna reports that Madrid's hierarchy have held discussions regarding Campos. The Portuguese transfer chief was in the La Liga giants' sights two years ago but eventually stayed at the Parc des Princes.

Campos was close to joining Real Madrid back then and this was the same time Mbappe was expected to join Carlo Ancelotti's side. But, the French superstar put pen to paper on a new two-year-deal with the Ligue 1 heavyweights.

However, Kylian Mbappe looks to finally be making his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. Reports claim that the 25-year-old has informed PSG that he'll depart once his contract expires in June.

The above source also reports that Florentino Perez has announced Mbappe's arrival to Madrid's players. The France captain will see out the rest of the season with the Parisians before that move.

As for Campos, the sporting advisor is focused on PSG for now. He has a contract with the reigning Ligue 1 champions which expires next year.

Campos arrived at the Parc des Princes in July 2022 and has helped with the club's recruitment. He's overseen signings such as Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Nordi Mukiele during that time.

However, Los Blancos look set to finally be getting their man this summer and doing so on a free transfer. He's lit up European football for several years and that's been the case again this season.

Mbappe has bagged 31 goals and seven assists in 30 games across competitions. He's Ligue 1's runaway top scorer with 20 goals in 19 games, looking set to claim the Golden Boot for the sixth time during his career.

The blockbuster arrival of Mbappe at the Bernabeu will bring intrigue as to which shirt number he will don. He won't be taking the No.7 shirt as that's currently occupied by Vinicius Junior.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner will be given the La Liga giants' illustrious No.10 shirt. Luka Modric is set to depart at the end of the season once his contract expires.

Modric is just one of several Real Madrid icons who have donned the No.10. Ferenc Puskis, Luis Figo, and Hector Rial also once wore the shirt number during their incredible careers.

Mbappe does wear the No.10 for France's national team and he's had much success with it. He won the World Cup in 2018 and has racked up 46 goals and 30 assists in 75 caps.