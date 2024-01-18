Real Madrid hold talks with Erling Haaland’s camp as they prioritize Manchester City superstar over Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly prioritized Erling Haaland's capture over potentially bringing Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via TEAMTalk), Madrid have held preliminary talks with Haaland's camp regarding a potential transfer. It's claimed that Los Blancos have a firm strategy in place to try and secure the Manchester City superstar's services.

Real Madrid are yet to enter concrete talks with the 23-year-old's entourage as they don't want a stern response from City. The initial talks have taken place through intermediaries.

Erling Haaland has been at the Etihad since July 2022 when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund. He's been a revelation, posting 71 goals in 75 games across competitions, breaking several records, and winning the Golden Boot last season.

The La Liga giants are trying to convince the Norweigan star to join Carlo Ancelotti's team at some stage over the next 18 months. He has three years left on his contract with City.

Real Madrid are trying to take a similar approach to signing Haaland as they did when capturing Jude Bellingham this past summer. The English midfielder joined Los Merengues from Dortmund after a hard-fought race for his signature.

Haaland's potential move to the Bernabeu will likely put Madrid's plans to sign Kylian Mbappe on the back burner. They have been expected to launch a move for the Paris Saint-Germain star at the end of the season.

Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June and he's reportedly set to leave the Parc des Princes. The France captain is a long-term target and has been in scintillating form, posting 26 goals in 25 games across competitions this season.

Jorge Valdano urged Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland instead of Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland won the 2022-23 Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 games.

There is much debate to be had over which of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe is the better option for Real Madrid. On the one hand, the City striker has proven to be Europe's most prolific forward during his time at the Etihad.

Alongside this, Haaland forged a strong partnership with current Los Blancos protagonist Bellingham at Dortmund. Their connection could pay major dividends for Ancelotti.

However, Kylian Mbappe is perhaps the more exciting proposition, with his pace and agility wowing fans at PSG. He is more versatile as he can play on the wing and spearhead an attack.

Former Real Madrid player and general manager Jorge Valdano thinks Haaland is the one that the La Liga giants should be targeting. He said (via GOAL):

"I would sign Haaland before Mbappe. He moves in small and large spaces, he scores with great regularity. I understand that Mbappe is a star, but I'm very impressed with Haaland. He scores goals of all types."

Erling Haaland holds similarities to Los Blancos legend Karim Benzema with his power and presence up top. The Norway international finished second on the Ballon d'Or podium last year, one place in front of his fellow Real Madrid transfer target Mbappe.