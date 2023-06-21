Real Madrid identify two 2022 FIFA World Cup winners as alternative targets to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified two stars as alternatives to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos are currently scouring the transfer market for a first-choice number nine, with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner at the top of their wishlist. They lost Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad earlier this summer.

Mbappe, 24, recently confirmed that he is unwilling to extend his PSG contract beyond 2024, sparking a number of transfer rumors. However, he is expected to demand an astronomical fee, causing concern to the La Liga giants.

Hence, according to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have decided to include Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez to their shortlist as two options behind the Frenchman. They are prepared to pay close to €90 million to sign one of them.

Alvarez, 23, has emerged as one of the most promising finishers in the world over the past campaign. Since joining Manchester City from River Plate for £14 million in 2022, he has proved to be the ideal backup for Erling Haaland.

Apart from his four goals in five 2022 FIFA World Cup starts for Argentina, he also shone for City last campaign. He scored 17 goals and contributed five assists in 2524 minutes of first-team action, spread across 49 appearances.

Martinez, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the world's top strikers since joining Inter Milan from Racing Club for £20 million in 2018. The 25-year-old has helped them lift five trophies, including one Serie A crown.

A right-footed mobile striker blessed with pace and heading, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner relished his best-ever season in terms of offensive numbers last time around. He registered 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 games for Inter.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is thought to have a preference for Alvarez as the apt alternative to Mbappe this summer. He is of the opinion that the treble-winner would be easier to snap up due to his rotational role at City.

Real Madrid backed to secure PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe's signature

Speaking to MARCA, La Liga president Javier Tebas provided his take on Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG. He said:

"Hopefully, Mbappe can come. If you ask me as a fan, I think he will leave PSG because... in UEFA there is more financial control and he has a very high salary. I think that Real Madrid has the capacity to complete this signing."

According to CBS Sports, Real Madrid are unlikely to launch a summer move for the former AS Monaco man. After finalizing a nine-figure deal for Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos have less room for manoeuvre in the transfer market.

So far, Mbappe has scored a staggering 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 overall appearances for PSG.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti's side have already secured a season-long loan deal for Espanyol striker Joselu.

