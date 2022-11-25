Real Madrid join Chelsea in race for Napoli star - Reports

Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, as per Mundo Deportivo (via CaughtOffside).

Lobotka, 28, was reportedly linked a move to Chelsea during the summer.

Italian journalist Ciro Venarato claimed that contact had been made between the player and the Premier League club.

The Slovakian midfielder is believed to have signed a new contract with Napoli that should be revealed in the near future.

However, there is still interest in his services, and Real Madrid have joined the race for Lobotka.

The Naples midfielder has been in fine form this season, making 21 appearances, scoring one goal, providing an assist, and helping Napoli keep eight clean sheets.

Transfermarkt values the Slovakian at €30 million.

Real Madrid recently signed midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for €80 million.

They also lured Tchouameni's French compatriot Eduardo Camavinga from Stade Rennais to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 for €31 million.

However, speculation grows over veteran midfielder Toni Kroos' future, with the German yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with Madrid.

His current contract expires next summer, and Manchester City are reportedly preparing an astronomical offer to the player.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the lookout for a midfield signing with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season.

Graham Potter's side have struggled for form with the likes of on-loan Denis Zakaria and English midfielder Conor Gallagher failing to impress.

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele persuaded Real Madrid to sign Tchouameni

Tchouameni joined Madrid

Tchoumaeni became one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders during the 2021 summer transfer window.

He impressed with Monaco, making 95 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing an assist.

European heavyweights were all in the race to sign the Frenchman, but Real Madrid eventually secured his signature.

Makelele, who played for both Madrid and Chelsea, has revealed his role in luring the midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He said (via football.london):

"When Tchouameni was about to sign for Real, I spoke with Florentino and he wanted to know more about him. Chelsea were also interested but if Madrid love you, you should go because it’s the best way to be at your best."

Tchouameni has been a hit for Los Blancos since arriving from Monaco.

He has made 18 appearances, providing two assists, and is quickly becoming a prominent member of Carlo Ancelotti's side's midfield.

