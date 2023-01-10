Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti makes last-minute request to sign PSG target: Reports 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made a last-minute request to the board to open negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Milan Skriniar, as per El Nacional.

The Slovakia international is in the final six months of his contract at Inter Milan and isn't keen on an extension. PSG have been heavily linked with a move for him, but talks between the two parties seem to have stalled.

This could be the impetus that Real Madrid need to get a deal over the line for Skriniar. Ancelotti wants the club to repeat the trick they did with Antonio Rudiger.

The German centre-back was signed on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer and has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has scored twice in 20 games across competitions for his new club and is one of their most reliable defenders.

Ancelotti wants Skriniar to partner the former AS Roma centre-back in defense and wants Real Madrid to open negotiations for him as soon as possible. Time will be of the essence, given PSG's interest and Inter's eagerness to tie him down on new terms.

Skriniar has been free to open negotiations with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement since January 1. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos will pay heed to the Italian tactician's advice and begin their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

Skriniar is in the best years of his playing career and could be a smart acquisition for Madrid. They currently have David Alaba, Rudiger, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo, and Nacho Fernandez in defense.

The two Spanish defenders are struggling for playing time under Ancelotti, with Nacho expected to leave the club either this month or in the summer.

Real Madrid interested in PSG superstar - reports

Real Madrid have shown an interest in signing PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi. He spent 14 years on the Los Merengues' books before permanently joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

The Morocco international was impressive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where his team created history by becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

He has been one of Europe's finest right-backs during his time at the Parc des Princes and has registered three goals and one assist in 16 league games this term.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, could use competition down the right flank of their defense. Daniel Carvajal is the only natural option to play there with Militao deputizing in his place whenever he is unavailable.

Hakimi still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract and it is hard to see why PSG will let one of their star players leave for another European rival.

Poll : 0 votes