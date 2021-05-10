Real Madrid open to selling Eden Hazard to fund moves for two top targets - Reports

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has failed to impress the Los Blancos hierarchy even after two years of association with the club. Hazard's stint with Real Madrid, which has been two injury-ravaged seasons, seems to be coming to an end if reports are to be believed.

Hazard joined Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window for a reported sum of €150 million. In 41 appearances for Los Blancos since, he has had just five goals and seven assists.

Real Madrid are in dire need of a rebuild and have identified the duo of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as potential signings. But for that to happen, the La Liga giants need to clear some of the deadwood and Hazard could be one of the departures.

According to Daily Star, Real Madrid are open to receiving bids for Eden Hazard and ultimately selling him to finance moves for Mbappe and Haaland. While the Frenchman seems destined for Real Madrid, signing Haaland could be a tricky process with multiple European clubs interested in the Norwegian striker.

🚨| BOTH Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are determined to wear the white of Real Madrid.@diarioas [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 3, 2021

Eden Hazard apologized to Real Madrid fans for joking with Chelsea players following UCL exit

Eden Hazard faced the wrath of Real Madrid fans after they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-final by the Belgian's former club Chelsea. Hazard was spotted joking with Chelsea players after the match, which irked a section of the Los Blancos fan base.

🚨| Eden Hazard issues an apology to Real Madrid fans. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yD3BZIdZB3 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 6, 2021

Hazard later issued an apology, putting up an Instagram story to clear the air.

"I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend any Real Madrid fans. It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid," Hazard posted on his Instagram story.

While Real Madrid have been knocked out of the Champions League, they can still win La Liga. Following their draw against Sevilla on Sunday night, they are two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid with three league matches left. Barcelona are level on points with Real Madrid but are placed third due to their poor head-to-head record.