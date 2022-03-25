Real Madrid and PSG among teams chasing Manchester City forward - Reports

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly among the teams battling it out to sign Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez.

ESPN (via FootMercato) reports that both Madrid and PSG are joined by Chelsea and Barcelona in vying for the signature of the Algerian winger.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form for the Cityzens in the Premier League this season. He has scoring 10 goals and contributed four assists in 22 games so far.

Transfermarkt values the player at £36 million. However, with his contract set to expire next summer, there could be a chance he could be signed for a cheaper fee.

Mahrez joined Manchester City in 2018 from Leicester City for £60 million having won the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016. Under Guardiola, the Algerian has gone on to win two more PL titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups.

He was voted the PFA Player of the Year for the 2015-2016 season. He had a major influence on Leicester, pulling off the biggest shock in Premier League history. He scored 17 goals and made 10 assists in 37 games to help the Foxes lift the title.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG or Chelsea could all need a player like Mahrez next season

Mahrez could suit Real Madrid's new team

All four offer interesting proposals for a player coming to the end stages of his career.

At Real Madrid, a new squad is being built with Carlo Ancelotti having driven the side to the top of the La Liga table. The overhaul is likely to see reinforcements in many areas. This could see Mahrez link up with the likes of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe in a new-look attack.

According to Marca, Mbappe is set to arrive at Real Madrid on a free transfer from PSG this summer.

That interestingly opens the door for Mahrez at PSG with a huge void left by Mbappe's impending departure. The Parisians may feel the Algerian can come in as a short-term replacement.

Then there is Barcelona, who under Xavi have been completely transformed. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pedri and Ferran Torres are flourishing under the Spaniard.

Mahrez could be viewed as a potential replacement for the three other attackers that are being linked with departure. Diario Sport (via Barca Universal) reports that Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite are free to leave this summer.

Chelsea's interest may stem from the lack of goalscoring prowess they have encountered this season.

Their club-record (£97.5 million) signing Romelu Lukaku has been in poor form since his return to the club this season. However, he is still their current top goalscorer with 12 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Goals have been scarce for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. With Mahrez having notched 22 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, they may feel he could have a huge impact in that area of the team.

