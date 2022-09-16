Real Madrid ready to make move for top PSG target - reports

According to Football Insider, Real Madrid are willing to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Milan Skriniar.

The Inter Milan defender was also a target for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Both London clubs and the Parisians submitted bids for the player but the Italian giants rejected those offers.

The Slovakian defender is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan. He could potentially leave for a free transfer next summer if he doesn't renew his contract.

Los Blancos signed Antonio Rudiger for free during the summer as the former Chelsea centre-back became a free agent. They might work on a deal of a similar kind for Skriniar.

As per the aforementioned Football Insider report, Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is an especially big admirer of Skriniar.

The player was an integral part of the Inter Milan team that won the 2020-21 Serie A under Conte. He started 31 league games for the Nerazzurri that season.

Spurs have already signed Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a loan transfer this summer. They can make the move permanent next summer. However, Conte is keen on further defensive re-inforcement with Skriniar being one of his top targets.

The Slovakian joined the Italian side from Sampdoria back in 2017. Since then, the 23-year-old has made 223 appearances for Inter Milan and has established himself as one of the mainstays at the heart of their defense.

Former Real Madrid captain and PSG star Sergio Ramos left out of Spain squad by Luis Enrique

Sergio Ramos

Former Real Madrid captain and current PSG defender Sergio Ramos is yet again left out of the Spain squad for the team's upcoming UEFA Nations League games.

Ramos has not played for La Roja since March 31, 2021 against Kosovo. The defender was injured during the final stages of his stint with Real Madrid and was not a part of the Spanish team for the UEFA Euro 2020.

He made only 13 appearances during his first season at PSG as his campaign was plagued by injuries. However, the 36-year-old is back to full fitness and has already played 10 games for the Parisians this season in all competitions.

While Enrique acknowledged that the former Spain captain is getting regular game time for PSG, he believes he has chosen the best players. The 52-year-old manager said (via COPE):

"It is great news to see Sergio Ramos on the field again. He is competing regularly every three days. However, I consider that the best ones are the ones I have summoned."

Spain will play against Switzerland and Portugal on September 24 and 27 respectively.

