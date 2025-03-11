Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end Martin Zubimendi pursuit, Manchester City want French ace, and more - March 11, 2025

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, March 12, at the Metropolitano Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti's team have a 2-1 advantage in the tie from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have shelved their plans to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester City are eyeing a move for a French midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 11, 2025.

Real Madrid end Martin Zubimendi pursuit

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, according to Defensa Central. The LaLiga champions are already planning for the summer and remain linked with midfield reinforcements.

Ad

Trending

Luka Modric is in the final few months of his contract and hasn't been offered a new deal yet. The Croatian will turn 40 this September and cannot continue for much longer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are yet to sign a proper replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. The situation has prompted links with Zubimendi, who is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

The Spaniard has been outstanding for Real Sociedad over the years and has registered one goal and two assists from 36 games this season. His style of play could make him a fine option for Real Madrid, but the club are no longer pushing for his signature.

Ad

Los Blancos believe that they are well stocked in the middle of the park, and do not consider midfield reinforcements an urgency. Meanwhile, the player has a €60m release clause in his deal, which the club are reluctant to pay. Finally, Arsenal are also leading the race for the 26-year-old and the Spanish champions have no desire to engage in a bidding war.

Manchester City want Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester City want to take Eduardo Camavinga to the Etihad, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The French midfielder has struggled with injuries this season, and is no longer a guaranteed starter for Real Madrid.

Ad

Camavinga has registered one goal and two assists from 25 games across competitions, 15 of which have been starts. Multiple clubs are eyeing his situation with interest, including City.

Pep Guardiola wants to add more quality to the middle of the park this summer. Despite Camavinga's recent struggles, his stock remains high, and the Premier League champions apparently feel that they could get him back to his best. However, the 22-year-old is under contract with Real Madrid until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy.

Ad

Los Blancos eyeing Joao Neves

Joao Neves

Real Madrid have set their sights on Joao Neves, according to Fichajes.net. The Portuguese is a generational talent who has been outstanding since arriving at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

Ad

Still only 20 years of age, Neves is expected to get even better with time. He has already registered four goals and nine assists from 36 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are considering a move for the Portuguese. However, Manchester City are in the race as well. Interestingly, the LaLiga giants' strained relationship with PSG could work in City's favour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback