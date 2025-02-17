Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Ajax ace, club receive Phil Foden boost, and more - February 17, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing for their Champions League Playoffs second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, February 19, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team have a 3-2 lead in the tie from their win at the Etihad in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on an Ajax defender. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have received a boost in the pursuit of Phil Foden.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 17, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Jorrel Hato

Jorrel Hato

Real Madrid are planning a move for Jorrel Hato, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga champions are planning to reinforce their backline this summer, with Eder Militao and David Alaba suffering from injuries.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger is also on the wrong side of 30 and will need to be replaced soon. Los Blancos are already planning for the future and want to sign a long-term partner for Raul Asencio this year.

The Spaniard was thrust into action this season following the recent spur of injuries and has done pretty well so far. Real Madrid now want to build their backline around the 22-year-old and have identified Hato as his perfect partner.

The Dutch defender is now a first team regular for Ajax and has caught the eye with his assured performance. Still only 18, Hato has appeared 35 times across competitions this season, all but one of which have been starts.

Although he is naturally a centre-back, the player has covered admirably at left back this campaign. Los Blancos are ready to offer €40m plus bonuses for the Dutchman and are even willing to include a player in their proposal, if required.

Los Blancos receive Phil Foden boost

Phil Foden

Phil Foden is no longer indispensable at Manchester City, according to Football 365 via a report in Spain. The Englishman has been a key figure under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

However, the Spanish manager remains flexible about Foden's involvement in the team. While Guardiola believes that the 24-year-old's role could evolve in the coming seasons, he is not averse to the player's departure.

The Cityzens will consider Foden's departure amid interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The Englishman has registered 10 goals and five assists from 32 games this season and is under contract until 2027. City are likely to demand more than €150m to let him go.

Nico Paz wants to return

Nico Paz is eyeing a return

Nico Paz is ready to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinean midfielder left Real Madrid last summer to move to Como and has been a hit with the Italian club.

Paz has registered six goals and four assists from 23 games in Serie A, 19 of which have been starts. The 20-year-old harbours a dream of returning to the Los Blancos in the future, but is aware of the importance of playing regularly.

Any decision to rejoin the LaLiga champions will only be taken at the end of the season, as the player remains focussed on the season. Real Madrid, who have a buyback clause for the youngster, are keeping him under close watch and are pleased with his efforts so far.

