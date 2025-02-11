Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool defender, Manchester City want Rodrygo, and more - February 11, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Etihad on Tuesday, February 11, to face Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Liverpool defender. Elsewhere, the Cityzens are planning a move for Rodrygo Goes this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 11, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk

Real Madrid are considering a Bosman move for Virgil van Dijk this summer, according to El Nacional. The Dutch defender's contract with Liverpool is set to run out in less than five months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Trending

As things stand, Van Dijk could leave on a free transfer at the end of this campaign. The 33-year-old has changed Liverpool's fortunes since arriving at the club in January 2018, winning multiple trophies at Anfield.

However, it now appears that he is ready for a new adventure and Los Blancos are planning to prise him away. The LaLiga champions are suffering with an injury-ravaged backline and are eager to reinforce the defence in the summer.

Real Madrid have set their sights on Van Dijk for the job, and have submitted an offer for the player. However, they will face competition from Bayern Munich and Juventus in the race.

Manchester City want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Rodrygo Goes, according to journalist Jorge C Picon. The Brazilian is a long-term target for the Premier League champions and has reportedly turned them down once in favor of a stay with Real Madrid.

However, Manchester City haven't given up on him yet, while Manchester United are in the race as well. There's also interest in the 24-year-old from Saudi Arabia, who are ready to offer him a massive pay package.

Rodrygo has been impressive for Los Blancos this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up eight more from 31 games. He is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028.

Trent Alexander-Arnold backed to stay at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Manchester United scout Mike Brown believes Liverpool could convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay by registering a strong end to the campaign. The English right-back remains heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 26-year-old's contract expires at the end of the campaign and Los Blancos are planning to sign him for free. The LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal and have identified Alexander-Arnold as his successor.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal via Mundo Deportivo, Brown insisted that the player will make Liverpool wait.

“He won’t decide the end of the season. It will all depend on how Liverpool do competitively between now and May. If they can win the Premier League and challenge for the Champions League, they could convince him. But I think he will make them wait,” said Brown.

He continued:

“Things in football change very quickly. I hope he takes his time, weighs everything up and then makes a decision.”

Real Madrid are currently without Carvajal, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback