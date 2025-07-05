Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Luka Modric replacement, club yet to receive Rodrygo offer, and more - July 5, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 5, to face Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals. Xabi Alonso's team are unbeaten in the tournament so far, with three wins and one draw to their name.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder as a possible replacement for Luka Modric. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are yet to receive any offers for Rodrygo Goes.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 5, 2025.

Real Madrid identify Vitinha as Luka Modric replacement

Vitinha has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have identified Vitinha as a possible replacement for Luka Modric, according to Fichajes. The Croatian midfielder is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Modric has been a key ingredient in Los Blancos' recent success. His departure is likely to generate a void in midfield, especially since the LaLiga giants are yet to sign Toni Kroos's replacement.

Xabi Alonso apparently sees the position as a priority for the summer, and wants a new face who can take control of the middle of the park. Vitinha has emerged as an option for the job, thanks to his superb recent form with PSG.

The Portuguese midfielder has enjoyed a tremendous 2024-25 campaign with the Ligue 1 champions, helping them register a historic treble. Vitinha is the beating heart of Luis Enrique's team and has already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid are aware that prising him away from the Parc des Princes won't be easy, given that the 25-year-old is under contract until 2029. Meanwhile, Los Blancos also have a strained relationship with PSG following the Kylian Mbappe saga, which is likely to complicate matters.

Los Blancos yet to receive Rodrygo offer

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid haven't received any offers for Rodrygo Goes yet, according to MARCA. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air this summer.

The situation hasn't been helped by his lack of game time under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup. Rodrygo has managed just 86 minutes of first team action at the tournament so far.

Clubs across the continent are eyeing the situation with interest, and Arsenal have been touted as a possible destination. Los Blancos are open to his departure, but are yet to receive any concrete proposals from his suitors.

Real Madrid face competition for Kees Smit

Kees Smith

Real Madrid will face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Kees Smit this summer, according to Voetbal Primeur. The report adds that Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Ajax and Marseille are all hot on the Dutchman midfielder's heels.

The 19-year-old has been in top form for AZ Alkmaar of late, and recently helped the Netherlands win the Under-19 European Championships. He was the top scorer of the tournament, and also adjudged the player of the tournament.

Smit's efforts have convinced Los Blancos, but they will have to ward off competition from some of the top clubs in the world to get their man. The Dutchman is likely to be available for €25m this summer.

