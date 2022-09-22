Real Madrid trying to stop Barcelona from re-signing PSG superstar Lionel Messi: Reports

Real Madrid are determined to prevent Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi from making a sensational return to Barcelona, according to Spanish radio station COPE.

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season. He went on to join PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The Argentinean maestro, though, never pushed for a move away from Camp Nou. He was keen to extend his stay with the Catalans, but the Blaugrana could not afford to extend his deal.

Messi had reportedly even agreed to take a wage cut to commit his future to Barcelona. However, he was forced to join PSG after La Liga rules prevented the Blaugrana from registering him.

At 35 years of age, the forward's illustrious career is slowly nearing an end, with Paris being possibly his final destination. The Camp Nou outfit, though, continue to dream of a reunion with him.

Barcelona are keen to re-sign Messi from PSG before he hangs up his boots, according to multiple reports. There have even been suggestions that they have already opened talks over a deal.

However, Real Madrid are planning to hinder the Catalans' plans to take Messi back to Camp Nou. They are already trying to put an end to their rivals' desires, according to the aforementioned source.

However, it is unclear how Real Madrid intend to wreck the Blaugrana's attempts to re-sign Messi. It also remains to be seen if they will succeed in doing so, especially if the player is keen to return to Camp Nou.

PSG could help Real Madrid by tying Barcelona great Lionel Messi to new deal

Lionel Messi has his contract with PSG expiring at the end of the season. However, the Ligue 1 champions have the option to extend the deal by another 12 months.

It is also worth noting that Les Parisiens are said to be keen to tie Messi down to a new deal. They are reportedly looking to hand him a contract extension for sporting and economic reasons.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently focused on the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will not make a decision regarding his future until the tournament ends in December.

The Parisians could help Real Madrid in their cause by convincing Messi to sign a contract extension. This would allow Los Blancos to thwart Barcelona's plans to re-sign him.

