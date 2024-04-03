Spanish giants Real Madrid have always been known for their strategic squad management. They ensure that they have able replacements in case a player announces retirement.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric's contract with the Los Blancos will expire this summer, and it seems that this will be his last season with the club. However, even at the age of 38, the Croatian midfielder continues to be one of the best in the game.

Modric has reportedly expressed that he does not wish to leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract this season and would like to retire at the club, as reported by SPORT.

In a post-match conference following Real's clash against Sevilla in February, where Modric scored an 81st-minute winner, Carlo Ancelotti said:

"We celebrate for Luka today for a great goal, because it gives us three points. He’s fresh and brought that, and he showed how complicated it is to leave him on the bench, with how he scored and how he sets an example for all of the squad in every session. It’s difficult to leave a player like him on the bench."

When asked about the Croatian star's future, the Los Blancos coach replied:

"It’s in his hands, whatever he wants to do. We will just wait for him to make his decision."

Luka Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 and has scored 39 goals for the club as of yet. He has won five UEFA Champions League titles with the club.

Real Madrid's current standing in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid are currently the table-toppers in La Liga with 75 points. They are unbeaten in their last five matches, with four wins and one draw. They will face RCD Mallorca next on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The club currently has two players who are injured, including center-back David Alaba, who is expected to return in July. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to return to action in May.

Los Blancos will be playing against reigning champions Manchester City in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on April 10, 2024, at Santiago Bernabéu. The second leg will be played on April 18, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium.

