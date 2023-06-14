Real Madrid willing to put €80 million signing in swap deal to complete Kylian Mbappe transfer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to use Aurelien Tchouameni in a deal that sees Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Telegraph (via PSG Talk) has reported that Madrid are prepared to offer Tchouameni to the Parisians in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Mbappe. The Ligue 1 champions were interested in the French midfielder before he joined Carlo Ancelotti's side last summer for €80 million from AS Monaco.

Tchouameni, 23, experienced a mixed debut season with Los Blancos, making 50 appearances across competitions, providing four assists.

Real Madrid are eager to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer after he informed PSG that he wouldn't be renewing his contract, which expires in 2024. The Parisians have reportedly transfer listed the forward, and a departure now looks increasingly likely.

Mbappe did shoot down claims that he wanted to move to the La Liga giants this summer on social media. However, PSG are infuriated by the letter they received from him confirming that he won't stay beyond 2024.

It remains to be seen if the French outfit will be interested in Tchouameni as part of a deal for their striker. Christophe Galtier's side are close to sealing the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, so they may not be in dire need of another midfield acquisition.

However, PSG will almost certainly be looking to replace Mbappe if he departs. The 24-year-old bagged 41 goals and ten assists in 43 games across competitions in the 2022-23 season.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior spoke glowingly about Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival

Vinicius wanted Kylian Mbappe to join Madrid four years ago.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe stems all the way back to 2019. It has looked increasingly likely with each passing season that the Frenchman would arrive at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe was expected to do so last year before he penned a new deal with PSG. Nevertheless, Madrid winger Vinicius Junior could be delighted if the forward joins Ancelotti's side. He said in 2019 that he thinks the duo would win a lot of trophies together (via Bleacher Report):

"Of course I know that all Real Madrid fans are dreaming of Mbappe. But it’s not just Madrid fans but fans of every team. Everybody wants to see him here (in La Liga) soon, and I think he will come. There’s no doubt we’d win a lot of trophies together."

The attacking pair are touted as two of Europe's future Ballon d'Or winners. Vinicius already has European glory to his name, winning the Champions League last year with Real Madrid. However, Mbappe is yet to win Europe's elite club competition, so many argue that a move to the Bernabeu would give him that opportunity.

