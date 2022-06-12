Robert Lewandowski's potential PSG arrival could see superstar forward omitted from starting XI: Reports

Robert Lewandowski's potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could see forward Neymar Jr. dropped to the bench, according to reports.

The Bayern Munich forward has made it clear that he wants to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer. Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Poland international. However, the Parisians are now set to join the Spanish side in their pursuit for Lewandowski (via Marca).

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖| PSG is interested in Lewandowski and they want to sign him. Despite this, the deal is complicated because the player wants ONLY Barca. #fcblive 🎖| PSG is interested in Lewandowski and they want to sign him. Despite this, the deal is complicated because the player wants ONLY Barca. @lequipe 🚨🎖| PSG is interested in Lewandowski and they want to sign him. Despite this, the deal is complicated because the player wants ONLY Barca. @lequipe #fcblive https://t.co/Tr64HMYovv

According to L'Equipe, Lewandowski's potential move to the Parc des Princes could have a knock-on effect on Brazil superstar Neymar. The Brazilian may be left out in favor of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

In discussing how PSG may lineup with the 33-year-old Polish striker, the French outlet had three of the four options without Neymar in the starting XI. Indeed, the only selection that saw the Brazilian forward in the team was an all-out-attack 4-2-4. However, this would certainly be a risk during big Champions League clashes.

The 30-year-old attacker was the Ligue 1 champions' second highest scorer in the most recent campaign. The most expensive player in football history (€222 million in 2017 from Barcelona) netted 13 times and provided eight assists in 28 appearances.

According to Santi Aouna (as per Get French Football News), PSG are actively looking to move the former Barcelona star on this summer. This is despite Neymar having three years left on his current deal.

𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 @PSGINT_ 🗣Zinadine Zidane "Some people like his style, others don’t. I can understand that his opponents don’t like it when he fools about too much on the pitch, but the way he plays certainly brings a lot of spectacle. The fans love players like Neymar.” 🗣Zinadine Zidane "Some people like his style, others don’t. I can understand that his opponents don’t like it when he fools about too much on the pitch, but the way he plays certainly brings a lot of spectacle. The fans love players like Neymar.” https://t.co/Pko4LrYtat

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly agrees terms to leave PSG

According to The Athletic, the Parisians are on the verge of dismissing the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, despite him guiding the club to the Ligue 1 title last term.

Speculation has surrounded the future of the Argentine boss' future ever since his side were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. They were eliminated in the Round of 16 blowing away a two-goal lead within 30 minutes.

That led to Parisien supporters jeering Pochettino, as well as superstar players Lionel Messi and Neymar.

It is understood that the 50-year-old boss will leave on mutual terms this summer, despite having another year left on his deal in the French capital.

The Ligue 1 champions are set for a summer of upheavel, with Pochettino’s imminent exit following that of sporting director Leonardo last week.

